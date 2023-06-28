Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

HiStone's LUNA X HK568/HK568U: The Game-Changing POS Solution Redefining Retail and Hospitality Experiences

28 giugno 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HiStone reveals LUNA X HK568/HK568U, an all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) model revolutionizing the retail and hospitality industries

QINGDAO, China, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiStone, a leading provider of innovative POS and Self-Checkout hardware solutions, announces the release of its latest addition to the LUNA X model range, the HK568/HK568U. This all-in-one POS model sets new standards in performance, flexibility, and user experience, solidifying HiStone's position as a reliable and premium-quality technology vendor in the industry.

 

The HK568/HK568U are equipped with Intel® Celeron® Elkhart Lake J6412 and Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake i3 CPUs respectively, delivering unparalleled processing power and performance to meet the ever-growing demands of modern businesses. This enhanced processing capability empowers retailers and hospitality providers to handle complex operations efficiently, ensuring frictionless payment services for their customers.

As one of the standout features of the HK568/HK568U, its smart hinge design enables seamless screen rotation and adjustable screen height. This flexibility enhances user comfort and convenience, providing operators with more freedom to configure the device according to their specific needs.

The 15.6" wide-screen POS display offers an immersive visual experience. This larger display brings greater clarity and detail to the forefront, enhancing both customer interactions and the overall user interface for operators. With the HK568/HK568U, businesses can provide their customers with a seamless and enjoyable purchasing journey.

Cube X box design adds value by optimizing counter space where room is an issue. The compact form factor ensures that businesses can maximize their operational efficiency without compromising on performance or functionality.

"HiStone's HK568/HK568U represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide the most reliable and high-grade solutions for the retail and hospitality industries," said Mohamed Berihi, Business Development Director, EMEA region at HiStone. "Understanding today's business challenges, we deliver POS solutions that ensure the ultimate customer experience at scale."

With the launch of the HK568/HK568U, HiStone once again demonstrates its commitment to driving digital transformation and supporting businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors.

For more information about HiStone and the HK568/HK568U, please visit us at https://www.hics.histonetec.com/luna-x-hk568-all-in-one-pos.

About HiStone

HiStone is one of the world's leading providers of innovative hardware solutions, specializing in POS and self-checkout systems. With a strong focus on reliability, performance, and ultimate customer experience, HiStone delivers premium-quality solutions that empower businesses to capitalize on new opportunities in the digital age.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142227/HiStone.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008839/4139226/HiStone_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/histones-luna-x-hk568hk568u-the-game-changing-pos-solution-redefining-retail-and-hospitality-experiences-301864880.html

