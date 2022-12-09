Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Hithium and Sun Valley sign MOU to forge new strategic partnership

09 dicembre 2022 | 12.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd ("Hithium") and the Sun Valley HK Group ("Sun Valley") signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation on energy storage business in Australia.

The MOU is signed by Hong Chen, Managing Director of Hithium, and Mr. He, President of Sun Valley in Sydney landmark 5-star hotel Sheraton Hyde Park. The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Mr. Peter Hodge, Founder of BDO (global Top 5 accounting firm), Mr. Thomas Lee, Senior Partner of BDO, and Ms. Er, Customer GM of Sheraton Hyde Park. According to the agreement, Hithium and Sun Valley intend to explore various forms of cooperation on 8 solar farms projects under construction of totally about 200MW/400MWh and coming 400MW/800MWh projects in planning.  

Sun Valley HK Group is a leading solar farm developer and highly committed to seeking innovative opportunities for solar and energy storage projects globally. By signing the MOU with Hithium, both parties will have a diversified and profound cooperation space in energy storage.

As demand for renewable energy increasing in Australia, energy storage continues to play an essential role in the power sector. Hithium places Australia as a significant market. This profound cooperation is with the intention to jointly build safer and more sustainable energy storage projects in Australia and reach a net-zero environment. On the basis of this MOU, Hithium will make full use of its capacity to innovate and deliver more energy storage projects in the near future.

By leveraging Hithium's cutting-edge energy storage products, Sun Valley's solar projects will reach new heights in terms of energy storage safety and sustainability. The cooperation will also enable Hithium to enhance its global footprint, especially in Australian market, and promote the application of its advanced energy storage technologies.

About Hithium

Hithium focuses on energy storage. Hithium specialize in the R&D, production and sales of LFP energy storage batteries and systems. With strong customer orientation, Hithium is committed to providing safe, efficient, clean and sustainable energy storage solutions for the world. Hithium now have over 4400 employees globally including over 1000 R&D engineers with extensive experience in energy storage. Hithium planned 4.71 billion USD total investment and 1,400,000m2 factory space to achieve 135GWh production capacity of energy storage battery in 2025. Learn more by visiting: https://www.hithium.com/en/

CONTACT: Xinping Zeng, zengxp@hithium.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965220/Hithium___Sun_Valley_HK_Group.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithium-and-sun-valley-sign-mou-to-forge-new-strategic-partnership-301699138.html

