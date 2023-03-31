Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

HL Mando Awarded "2022 Supplier of the Year" by General Motors Company (GM)

31 marzo 2023 | 10.08
LETTURA: 3 minuti

"It is a great honor that we have received the Supplier of the Year Award from GM for three consecutive years," said Senior President and CEO Steve (Seong-hyeon) Cho of HL Mando.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Mando, a company specializing in autonomous driving solutions for electric vehicles, was named a "2022 Supplier of the Year (SOY)" by General Motors Company (GM). The company has been given this honor three years in a row, starting with winning the "Launch Excellence Award" in 2020.

The 31st ceremony of the 2022 SOY took place on March 23, 2023 (local time) in San Antonio, Texas, where 107 suppliers from 10 countries, including HL Mando America, attended and received the SOY Award. The SOY award is given to outstanding partner companies within the top 1% of all GM suppliers that are selected annually from among over 20,000 suppliers worldwide. Senior President and CEO Steve (Seong-hyeon) Cho of HL Mando, Vice President Yun Lee (Head of HL Mando Americas Region), Executive Director Jason (Jae-hyuk) Kim (President of HL Mando America Novi), and Director Jeff Pontius (Engineering Director of HL Mando America Brake R&D) were all present at this year's ceremony.

HL Mando has won the SOY Award nine times in total since 2003. In spite of the extremely challenging COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor supply shortage in 2020, HL Mando has persevered to win the SOY Award for three straight years. HL Mando received top marks both in terms of Business Performance (defect-free product launching, product supply, and quality maintenance) and Cultural Priorities (safety and communication and transparency) in 2022.

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

CEO Steve Cho also expressed his gratitude during the ceremony: "It is a great honor that we have received the SOY Award from GM in such difficult times. I would like to send my gratitude to all members of our labor union and branches and subsidiaries across the world who have been working together to make us who we are today."

About HL Mando

HL Mando Corporation (KS 204320) is a leading global automotive parts supplier, specialized in xEV and autonomous driving solutions with an A grade in the MSCI (2021) ESG ratings. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in the Republic of Korea. HL Mando offers state of the art driving systems (Brake, Steering, Suspension, Propulsion, Power solutions) along with Software solutions for vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging mobility service providers in three technology domains of vehicle integrated safety, autonomous driving and electric mobility that allows vehicles to intuitively sense, deliberate and move cleverly. HL Mando serves over sixty (60) customers from over 50 locations worldwide, which encompasses local and global automakers in every major region of the world. HL Mando is pursuing a vision of creating a world where mobility can bring true freedom. For more information, visit [www.hlmando.com]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044938/image_1.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044938/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hl-mando-awarded-2022-supplier-of-the-year-by-general-motors-company-gm-301786611.html

