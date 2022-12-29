Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:15 Ucraina, Meloni: "A Kiev prima della fine di febbraio"

13:59 Covid, nuovo test misura difese organismo contro virus

13:54 Serbia-Kosovo, Belgrado: stop a barricate

13:48 Bossi incontra Fontana: "Da governatore interesse per Comitato Nord"

13:34 Meloni: "Msi partito della destra democratica. 25 aprile? Parteciperò"

13:27 Fisco, Meloni: "Non ci sono condoni, tutti pagano il dovuto"

13:27 Iran, Meloni: "Stop repressioni o atteggiamento Italia dovrà cambiare"

13:04 Ratzinger, ore d'ansia: assistito costantemente da medici

12:57 Governo, Meloni: "Orizzonte è di 5 anni. Draghi? Sento peso eredità"

12:53 Ascolti tv, vince 'Meraviglie' su Rai1

12:51 Reddito cittadinanza, Meloni: "Lavoro congruo? Non esiste quello dei sogni"

12:48 Ucraina e caro energia, quanto è costata la guerra all'Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HL Mando Unleashes its Creativity with "Imagine Every Move" at CES 2023, with HL Klemove

29 dicembre 2022 | 10.34
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Opening of an e-mobility show that applies the color of technology to K-street dance

Showcasing Lineup of Products such as 'Flexible Move' and 'Clever Move'

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Group will participate in the largest tech event in the world CES 2023 with HL Mando, which specializes in EV solutions, and HL Klemove, which specializes in autonomous driving.

HL Mando's theme of "Imagine Every Move" will cover the whole front side of its booth at the West Hall with its dynamic K dance moves, spreading the wings of imagination at CES 2023. HL Mando and HL Klemove will each showcase distinct futuristic products at the flexible move zone and the clever move zone, respectively. Moreover, their joint event will be rich in diversity, combining forces with leading mobility companies, such as Argus and Sonatus.

The technologies of HL Mando and HL Klemove are included in the main K-dance main video. At the event, the development and values of technology will be expressed in dynamic forms, such as the flexible move, clever move, multi move, and easy move through dynamic K-Dance moves, which include locking, voguing, and waacking. Everyone will be able to get a glimpse of HL Mando and HL Klemove technology trends through street dances that have no boundaries. The new technologies, along with the future vision of both companies, will be separately released in the exhibition display zone.

HL Mando has decorated its exhibition area centering around the e-corner module (electronic corner module) of the company (photo). The e-corner module is the culmination of the electrification system, combining brakes, steering, suspension parts, and the vehicle drive motor. HL Mando created the e-corner module thanks to its experience of developing the "X-by-Wire (*SbW, *BbW)". Its application is considerably extensive, ranging from the obvious small, middle, and large-size vehicles to small and large delivery robots to eco-friendly multi-purpose mobilities (*PBV). The e-corner module's advantage is its 4-wheel independent steering method, enabling once impossible concepts, such as parallel (perpendicular) parking and u-turn in place. The e-corner module, *EMB, and SbW system will all be available for real-life viewing at the site of the event. Meanwhile, HL Mando's spinoff technology will also add to the existing fun. You will be able to experience other electrified products, including the e-cargo (last mile mobility), patrol robots, and parking robots, through various videos.

Meanwhile, the phrase 'Clever Move Zone' was derived from the company's name, "HL Klemove". The word "Klemove" is a combination of the words "Clever" and "Move". The company, which pursues to deliver a 'clever mobility system', will showcase a diverse lineup of solutions at the upcoming CES, ranging from autonomous driving Level 2+ to Level 4 products. The lineup will include a high-performance radar that more than doubles the existing detection range through the application of a 3D antenna, an ultra-high resolution camera that supports wireless update (OTA) and *DCU as well as *Zonal ECU that provide a next-generation Centralized Architecture. The Level 4 auto shuttle driving video, the epitome of HL Klemove's autonomous driving solutions, will be released for the first time at CES 2023, on January 5th.

During the tech event, cutting-edge software enterprises, such as Argus and Sonatus, are expected to make an appearance at the HL Mando booth. Argus is the world's top mobility cyber security company, and Sonatus is a big data solution company that focuses on cloud-based vehicles. The HL Mando and HL Klemove booth will be located at the West Hall of the CES exhibit site in Las Vegas, US. The number of the booth is "#5467".

*SbW: Steer by Wire*BbW: Brake by Wire*PBV: Purpose Built Vehicle*EMB: Electro Mechanical Brake*DCU: Domain Control Unit*Zonal ECU: Zonal Electronic Control Unit

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975171/Photo_HL_Mando_e_Corner_Module.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hl-mando-unleashes-its-creativity-with-imagine-every-move-at-ces-2023-with-hl-klemove-301710867.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Auto_E_Motori ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza k street dance at CES 2023 street strada
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, quarantena per positivi in arrivo dalla Cina
News to go
Migranti, governo approva nuovo decreto: stretta sulle Ong
News to go
Reggio Emilia, truffa da un milione di euro: due indagati
News to go
Manovra 2023, saltano i fondi per il piano oncologico nazionale
News to go
Frode su Iva, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni a Civitavecchia
News to go
Francobolli, 52 nuove emissioni del 2023
News to go
Ucraina, le condizioni della Russia per la pace
News to go
Natale, i turisti scelgono la casa vacanza
News to go
Covid, tampone obbligatorio per chi arriva dalla Cina
News to go
Manovra 2023, le novità previste per incentivare il Turismo
News to go
Iran, Tajani all'ambasciatore: "Stop a repressione e condanne a morte"
News to go
Tempesta d'inverno, stato d'emergenza per stato New York
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza