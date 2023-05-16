Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:42 Russia, arrestato ex dipendente ambasciata Usa a Mosca

09:30 Russiagate, lo sfogo di Trump: "Noi tutti vittime di una farsa"

09:23 Pa, Zangrillo: "In 2 anni 320mila assunzioni"

09:17 Carburanti, prezzi ancora in lieve calo: quanto costano oggi benzina e diesel

08:40 Piogge e temporali, maltempo non dà tregua: allerta in Italia, le previsioni

08:20 Dispersione scolastica a Pozzuoli e Quarto, 105 denunciati

08:05 Cocaina, sequestro record di 2.700 kg a Gioia Tauro

07:42 Ucraina, Kiev sotto attacco: raid "eccezionali" con droni e missili

07:30 Comunali 2023, sindaci eletti al primo turno e ballottaggi: i risultati

00:15 Ucraina: "Russia non ha risorse per attacco". Tank Usa in Germania

00:03 Mes, cresce pressing Ue sull'Italia per ratifica

00:03 Comunali 2023: al centrodestra Sondrio, Treviso, Imperia e Latina. Al centrosinistra Brescia e Teramo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HLDS to Sell SK hynix P31 and P41 SSDs on Amazon

16 maggio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) has announced that it started selling SK hynix's high-performance SSDs (P31 and P41) on Amazon Europe, Singapore, and Australia, as an exclusive online reselling partner.

HLDS, established in 2001 as a global joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and LG Electronics, has been the global leader in the optical disc drive (ODD) industry for over two decades.

"We are delighted to partner with HLDS, a company with a long history of data storage. This partnership will allow for a wider global audience to access the Platinum P41 and Gold P31," said Junbum Ahn, The Technical Leader of cSSD marketing team at SK hynix.

SK hynix's P41 and P31 SSDs are designed for gamers, content creators, and power users who require fast and reliable storage solutions. The P41 and P31 offer unmatched speeds and reliability to enhance the gaming experience.

With SK hynix's HYPERWRITE cache technology, the P31 SSDs provide read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively, while the P41 SSDs boast even faster read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s respectively. Both SSDs provide outstanding performance coupled with next-level power efficiency.

SK hynix is one of the world's largest manufacturers of memory chips, and the P41 uses the company's proprietary 176-layer TLC NAND flash, which features innovative technologies like cell interlayer height reduction.

The Gold P31 and Platinum P41 SSDs undergo extensive testing and validation, including 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written).

Customers in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia can now purchase SK hynix's high-performance SSDs through Amazon's online marketplace.

For more information on SK hynix's P31 and P41 SSDs, please visit the Amazon marketplace.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073713/SK_hynix_Platinum_P41_SSD_Gold_P31_SSD.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hlds-to-sell-sk-hynix-p31-and-p41-ssds-on-amazon-301820782.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT SK hynix's high performance SSDs it started selling it .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
News to go
Commercio, dal 2019 spariti oltre 52mila negozi
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
News to go
Caso Orlandi, fratello: "Bene collaborazione pm Roma e Vaticano"
News to go
Meteo Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
News to go
Elezioni in Turchia, dopo 20 anni poter Erdogan vacilla
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2023, si vota fino alle 15
News to go
Trasporto aereo, i dati Enac
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza