Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
hlpy completes a 7,5 million euro funding round to focus on international development

22 novembre 2022 | 12.53
Synergo Capital as lead investor invested in the Italian mobility 4.0 vehicle assistance startup, along with CDP Venture Capital and The Techshop as co-investors

MILAN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hlpy, the Italian startup that is reshaping the roadside assistance world - thanks to services provided in full digital mode such as: roadside assistance, vehicle repair, continuation of driver mobility - has completed a round of collection of almost 7,5 million euro which materialized with a series A oversubscription of 5,1 million euro led bySynergo Capitalin which CDP Venture Capital and The Techshop joined as co-investors, convertible instruments and debt.

This financial and asset strengthening deal will allow hlpy to give a significant acceleration to the international development plan and to increase the services offered by the digital platform, in order to be a growingly key player within the new mobility 4.0 scenario. hlpy is the only player to have integrated front-end, customer, operational platform, and emergency network in a native digital mode. Founded in May 2020 by Valerio Chiaronzi, Graziano Cavallo and Enrico Noseda, was joined by Stefano Sarti as a founding member, in August 2022, to support the international market development process. Backed by the vast experience and deep knowledge of the founders in the insurance and automotive sectors hlpy was born from the idea of reinventing vehicle assistance.

hlpy was founded in Milan in May 2020 with the aim of reshaping the roadside assistance industry. Through its innovative digital platform, hlpy aims to create value for insurance companies, car manufacturers, rental companies, rescue operators and, most importantly, to make the service more reliable and safer for users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953509/hlpy_founders.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860606/hlpy_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hlpy-completes-a-7-5-million-euro-funding-round-to-focus-on-international-development-301685058.html

