Lunedì 19 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:58
comunicato stampa

HLTH Is Coming: Preeminent Health Innovation Event In The U.S. Launches In Europe & Announces First Supporters

19 giugno 2023 | 16.48
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH Inc. today announced their early confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners a full year ahead of the inaugural HLTH Europe, which takes place 17-20 June 2024 at RAI Amsterdam. Organisations from across Europe and the U.S. are supporting HLTH's newest event.

HLTH (pronounced "health") has quickly established itself as the definitive healthcare event in the US. Founded by serial entrepreneur and investor, Jonathan Weiner, HLTH will be the third event he has founded to be brought to Europe at scale.

Weiner, who also co-founded industry-defining events Money20/20 and Shoptalk, said 'The last few years have shown that collaboration across healthcare is critical. From providers and payers , through patient groups and life sciences, to policy makers, startup founders and investors, now more than ever, healthcare must focus on solving the immediate challenges systems are facing. HLTH's events bring together the key players, at scale, to navigate the transformative opportunities that lie ahead and ultimately ensure better health outcomes.'

HLTH Europe's agenda will profile the individuals and organisations catalysing action and inspiring change across the entire European health ecosystem. HLTH Europe will focus on tackling the difficult conversations and exploring the many opportunities in European health today,' said Lina Behrens, Head of Content, HLTH Europe.

Early speakers confirmed for HLTH Europe include:

'We've been blown away by the early support for HLTH Europe. To be more than a year out, and to have sponsors on board like Aptar, AlbionVC, ANDHealth, AWS, Headspace, Infermedica, Phillips, Propeller Health, ResMed, and Withings is astonishing.' said Katy Fryatt, Managing Director, HLTH Europe. 'These early sponsors are 'the first on the dance floor', and we're grateful for their support as we build HLTH in Europe.'

HLTH has also secured a number of key strategic partnerships with European and US organisations, including ECH Alliance, Digital Salutem, Galen Growth, HealthXL, HolonIQ and Healthcare World.

ImageryMedia Image Album (Open)

About HLTH Inc & HLTH Europe

HLTH Inc.'s mission is to empower individuals within the healthcare ecosystem to solve complex challenges, foster innovation, and catalyse change for good and for all.

Founded in 2018, HLTH Inc.'s flagship event, HLTH unites over 10,000 healthcare leaders in Las Vegas each autumn and has quickly become the U.S.'s number one event in healthcare innovation. Led by an expert local team (based in London and Berlin), HLTH Europe will combine the best of HLTH's U.S. events with the unique needs of the complex European health markets, to catalyse change and highlight opportunities for improving experiences and outcomes across the continent.

The inaugural HLTH Europe will take place at RAI, Amsterdam from 17-20 June and is projecting 3,500 attendees, 250 speakers and 350 sponsors.

Media Contact:Henry Stoneleyhenry@hlth. comHead of UK & NetherlandsContact no: (+44) 7900 896 725

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105100/HLTH_Europe_Photo1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105101/HLTH_Europe_Photo2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105103/HLTH_Europe_Photo3.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105102/4094202/HLTH_Europe_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hlth-is-coming-preeminent-health-innovation-event-in-the-us-launches-in-europe--announces-first-supporters-301854286.html

