Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 19:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:02 Guerra Ucraina, sindaco Kharkiv: "Russia attacca anche con bomba termobarica"

19:29 Energia, Assogasliquidi: "Soddisfatti per misure"

19:19 Ucraina, soldato Russia catturato: telefona a casa e si commuove - Video

19:11 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, numeri oggi: morti di Kiev e Mosca

19:04 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Della Vedova ad Adnkronos Live - L'intervista

19:01 Vaccino Covid, Bertolaso: "Lombardia fra migliori al mondo"

18:53 Covid oggi Basilicata, 410 contagi e 1 decesso: bollettino 2 marzo

18:32 Covid oggi Sicilia, 3.450 contagi e 36 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

18:25 Covid oggi Lombardia 4.713 nuovi positivi e 23 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

18:21 Ucraina, Neuromed apre suoi centri a ricercatori in fuga da guerra

18:12 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, morto cameraman tv in attacco Kiev

17:43 Covid oggi Italia, 36.429 contagi e 214 morti: bollettino 2 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

02 marzo 2022 | 16.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Core has been unveiled to the public at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, exhibiting at three booths in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via, from February 28 to March 3. The three booths are showcasing the brand-new open capabilities released in HMS Core 6 and highlight two types of services, namely, services tailored for graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming; services designed for improved operations and expedited growth via sign-in, push notifications, payment, and data analysis. These services address the core needs of today's developers for creating ideal apps.

HMS Core 6, unveiled in October 2021, supports a wide range of devices, operating systems, and usage scenarios. New kits — such as 3D Modeling Kit, Audio Editor Kit, Video Editor Kit, and Keyring — address needs in fields ranging from app services and graphics to media and security. To ensure a top-notch development experience across the board, other existing kits have been substantially improved.

HMS Core brings innovative services that enrich daily use

At MWC 2022, groundbreaking services designed for fields such as graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming that are available at the exhibition booths include:

HMS Core delivers kits that make end-to-end operations truly seamless

HMS Core enables developers to deliver a better user experience via sign-in, push notifications, and payment. Thanks to HMS Core's powerful data analysis capabilities, developers are able to manage and promote their apps with remarkable ease, consequently realizing targeted operations and business success. Notable services include:

Looking forward, HMS Core will remain committed to innovative and open solutions, facilitating app development with better services, improving app innovation and operations for a better user experience, and laying the foundation for an all-scenario, all-connected app ecosystem.

To learn more about HMS Core, please visit HUAWEI Developers (huawei.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756855/HMS_Core.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Capabilities at MWC Barcelona at exhibiting at three booths MWC 2022
Vedi anche
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Della Vedova ad Adnkronos Live - L'intervista
Ucraina, soldato Russia catturato: telefona a casa e si commuove - Video
News to go
Covid Hong Kong, contagi fuori controllo
News to go
Ucraina, ospedali senza ossigeno
News to go
Dombrovskis: "Clausola generale di salvaguardia resta in vigore"
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultimatum alla città: Konotop non si arrende - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, a Kharkiv missili contro sede polizia - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Giorgetti: "A rischio obiettivi Pnrr"
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, cittadino 'salva' bandiera a Kherson - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Aiea preoccupata per centrali nucleari
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "mio figlio prigioniero": la protesta della madre - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza