Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:17 Mons. Fisichella: "Giubileo dedicato alla speranza, ma porterà l'esperienza della pandemia e della guerra"

11:12 Ruby ter, maggiordomo Arcore: "Bunga Bunga era specie di discoteca"

10:53 Covid Italia, Viola: "Non è tutto finito, mascherina al chiuso estremamente utile"

10:44 Caro energia, Cingolani: "Inaccettabile aumento prezzo del gas"

10:28 Green pass lavoro, Costa: "Per over 50 possibile anticipo ritorno a tampone"

10:08 Covid oggi Veneto 5.797 contagi e 9 morti: bolletino 16 marzo

10:01 Caso Grillo, al via oggi processo per stupro di gruppo

09:54 Caro carburante, rincari fino al 60% in un anno: per famiglie 900 euro in più

09:50 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: 103 bambini uccisi da inizio guerra

09:47 Prezzo benzina e diesel, oggi calo in Italia

09:30 Ucraina-Russia, Lavrov: "Negoziati difficili ma compromesso possibile"

09:13 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Morti 13.800 soldati russi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hohem iSteady V2 wins 2022 Red Dot Design Award in Germany

16 marzo 2022 | 08.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem iSteady V2, a real AI Smartphone Stabilizer with built-in patent AI vision sensor launched by Hohem Technology, garnered the Red Dot Design Award in Germany, a recognition that is generally regarded as the Oscar of the design industry.

Hohem Technology, a Chinese high-tech firm specialized in intelligent imaging, has taken the lead in the development of intelligent handheld stabilizers by launching the world's first smartphone stabilizer with a facial tracking feature. The Red Dot Award winning product Hohem iSteady V2 is a major achievement for the company in promoting the intelligent development of smartphone stabilizers.

Hohem iSteady V2, featuring a built-in camera with patented AI visual sensing technology hardware and customized AI processing algorithms, comes equipped with automatic face tracking and gesture recognition without the need for a separate app, a first in that until now intelligent tracking had depended on the installation of a separate utility. The product is compatible with a wide range of software and hardware. Even if the device is affixed to a brick or a piece of wood, AI tracking continues to be available, redefining the meaning of visual tracking.

In addition, Hohem iSteady V2's AI tracking is not limited to faces, it can identify the body contour of the user, enabling tracking even if the user has his back to the device. The Hohem iSteady V2 also supports hand gesture control, allowing remote commands without the need to touch the screen or buttons.  As examples, the OK gesture quick starts AI tracking, while the showing of the palm shuts it off. The highly convenient feature is a boon for emerging video creators and live streaming users alike.

The stabilizer head which drew its inspiration from the bionic owl design features high AI recognition, fast tracking, and automatic following. The wrap-around fill light and unique diamond prism design create three levels of adjustable natural soft light to satisfy the diversified needs of users for different types of lighting, enhancing the overall quality of a video shoot. The iSteady4.0 three-axis anti-shake algorithm and deeply optimized lens field of view (FOV) design provide accurate visual recognition, further enhancing flexibility.

iSteady V2 is designed with double laminated board to not only deliver an intelligent shooting experience, but also ensure ultimate space utilization and portability. The foldable product enables many modes, including hand-held taking of videos. The ergonomic leather-texture handle assures a comfortable feel throughout the shoot. At 263 grams (9.27 ounces), iSteady V2 is an ideal tool for making online videos.

Based on the corporate mission of integrating intelligent technology into high-quality stabilization videography, so that "anyone and everyone can record and share the most memorable moments of their lives", Hohem Technology fosters innovation to provide both amateur and professional videographers with a more meaningful intelligent image shooting experience. The garnering of the 2022 Red Dot Design Award has given the firm much international recognition. Hohem Technology will continue to abide by the brand value of "always endeavoring to create a better user experience and continuously enhance independent capabilities in order to provide users with value-for-money products."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766511/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766510/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492987/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Red Dot Design Award in Germany Hohem iSteady V2 generally regarded as Germania
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, circolare dell'Esercito: "Addestramento orientato al warfighting"
News to go
Effetto Covid su anoressia e bulimia: +40% di casi a inizio pandemia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Russia, rilasciata e multata la giornalista che ha protestato contro la guerra
News to go
Truffa su guanti anti-Covid, sequestrato 1 milione di euro a società milanese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Papa Francesco invitato a Kiev dal sindaco
News to go
Champions League, ottavi: le gare di ritorno di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ok Ue a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Trento, smantellata banda traffico droga: 53 arresti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kiev ancora bombardata
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le pesanti ripercussioni sul turismo in Sardegna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza