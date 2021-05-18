Hollyland Technology Invites Creators to Explore the Uniqueness of Their City with #FeelMyCitySounds

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland Technology, a wireless video transmission, and intercom solutions manufacturer, has kicked off a new campaign celebrating the uniqueness of global cities with cash and gear prizes worth over $50,000.

The #FeelMyCitySounds campaign follows on from the success of last year's 912 Hollyland Brand Day, which gathered more than 400 creative works from creators from over 30 countries.

Creators around the world are welcome to participate by following the steps below:

The final five winners will be announced on July 31, 2021, including:

"The #FeelMyCitySounds campaign is the largest we have ever launched. We can't wait to see what amazing sounds are recorded and to explore the uniqueness of our built environments all over the world," said Anna Wu, the Marketing Director of Hollyland.

One of the most competitive global filmmaking equipment brands, Hollyland Technology empowers international professional and prosumer filmmakers with professional technology solutions expressly designed for wireless data, audio, and video transmission, and wireless intercom solutions. The company has a deep passion for creating high-quality, innovative platforms and is committed to providing dedicated services that better serve the filming-making industry. Its range includes wireless video & audio transmission systems - the COSMO series for professionals and MARS and LARK series for prosumers, in addition to SYSCOM systems, the integration video and audio transmission platforms.

For more information about Hollyland Technology and updates about the campaign, please visit:

Website: https://www.hollyland-tech.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollylandTechInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollylandtech/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hollyland_TechYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClAx1jeRVieI7oT049gczVALinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shenzhen-hollyland-technology-co-ltd/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509650/1.jpg