Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:08 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Piano di pace Italia? Lo conosciamo solo dai media"

15:05 Covid Italia, Abrignani: "Troppi morti? Evitarli significa tornare a restrizioni"

14:54 Menarini, inaugura nuova sede regionale a Dubai

14:52 Bertolatti (Yves Rocher Italia): "Puntiamo a fare meglio del 2019"

14:41 Laurea honoris causa in Ingegneria civile a Pietro Salini, ad Webuild

14:40 De Mita, lo scontro tv con Renzi: "Non vede limiti alla sua arroganza" - Video

14:38 Sparatoria Texas, la polizia ha agito in ritardo?

14:37 Covid oggi in Abruzzo, 599 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 26 maggio

14:26 Pnrr, "la tutela della finanza pubblica per sviluppare il Paese": da domani a Tor Vergata

14:13 Putin: "Nessun gendarme mondiale può fermare la Russia"

14:09 Ucraina-Finlandia, premier Marin a Kiev da Zelensky

14:08 Omicidio Willy, Gabriele Bianchi: "Non l'ho toccato con un dito"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Home match: e.GO Mobile celebrates the launch of the e.wave X at the Micro Factory in Aachen, Germany

26 maggio 2022 | 12.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AACHEN, Germany, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Around 600 suppliers and partners, employees and media representatives had the opportunity to celebrate together with Next.e.GO Mobile SE the launch of the new vehicle – the e.wave X - at the Aachen Micro Factory.

The strong interest in the new model, with 2,000 reservations in the days since the official unveiling by Neymar Jr., has been a great response to the e.GO Mobiles team's efforts to bring this new line-up to the market, especially at the time where the energy transition makes urban electro mobility all the more economically desirable. The vehicles will be produced in the Aachen Micro Factory, Germany, which has been designed with energy and environmental footprint at its core.

"We are delighted with the progress we have made and the strong uptick in demand - thanks to our valued customers. We will work tirelessly to deliver to their trust and more importantly to our joint commitment of sustainable urban mobility" said Ali Vezvaei Chairman of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The modern, practical and innovative four-seater was developed with sustainability and everyday usability in mind. The driving pleasure, ease of charging and smart controls of the e.wave X offer a seamless user experience. The e.wave X is available from 24,990 euros* before subsidies and can be reserved through our website - https://e-go-mobile.com/

A nationwide roadshow has been planned over the coming months, where the vehicle will be presented at around 50 events throughout Germany until the end of November, including more than 10 SportScheck RUNs, and the Green World Tour.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826089/Next_eGO_Mobile_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
home match e.wave X at the Micro Factory Aquisgrana X at the Micro Factory
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus internet 2022 esteso a titolari partite Iva e Pmi
News to go
Conference League, la Roma vince la prima edizione
News to go
Ddl concorrenza, accordo raggiunto su balneari
News to go
E' morto Ciriaco De Mita
News to go
Ucraina, Kuleba: "Nato non fa nulla"
News to go
Amministrative e referendum il 12 giugno
News to go
Mafia, Lamorgese: "Non è ancora vinta"
News to go
Chelsea, governo Gb dà via libera a vendita
News to go
Strage Texas, Papa: "Basta al traffico di armi"
News to go
Ucraina, allarme grano: Kiev cerca rotte alternative
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2022, 60 euro per gli abbonamenti: ecco a chi spetta
News to go
Roma-Feyenoord, stasera la finale di Conference League
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza