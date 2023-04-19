Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Home Ultrasound Developer Pulsenmore Establishes European Operations and Appoints General Manager

19 aprile 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsenmore Ltd. (TASE: PULS), a global leader in self-scan ultrasound devices for remote clinical diagnosis, has appointed Mr. Johannes Scheibl as General Manager Europe. With over 15 years of experience in multiple leadership roles within the ultrasound industry, Mr. Scheibl will be responsible for leading the company's expansion of activities in Europe. This expansion will be carried out concurrently with the ongoing partnership with GE HealthCare, which has invested in Pulsenmore and holds distribution rights for the company's home ultrasound devices.

Prior to joining Pulsenmore, Mr. Scheibl held significant sales and business development roles, including managing partner at well.tecs, where he oversaw the Samsung ultrasound and infection control business, EMEA General Manager at Echonous Inc, and Sr. Director at Sonosite. His deep knowledge of the ultrasound industry in European markets makes him an asset, as the company establishes its presence in the region.

Earlier this year, Pulsenmore also reported impressive financial results for 2022, with a sharp increase in revenue growth to approximately $3M USD, with an order backlog of approximately $ 8M and further potential upside of $10M reflecting the strong demand for its innovative ultrasound solutions.

Pulsenmore's flagship product, Pulsenmore ES, is a CE-certified self-scan ultrasound for at-home use and remote clinical care, prescribed by clinicians and complementary to routine ultrasound exams. The company's innovative solution allows for a continuum of care for fetal wellbeing from the user's home, with scans sent for remote review and interpretation by clinicians who can interact with patients asynchronously or in real-time. Pulsenmore's upcoming remote follicle monitoring product is dedicated to supporting patients undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"I am excited to be part of a team that is introducing a technology aimed at improving the pregnancy experience and raising the standard of pregnancy care," commented Johannes Scheibl, "By shifting healthcare into the hands of the patient, pregnant women can now receive clinical guidance in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. It is a privilege to be part of Pulsenmore, which I believe will become the new global standard in women's health."

For more information: Roni Bochman-Ronen, Global Marcom – Pulsenmore Roni.bochman@pulsenmore.com  +972-54-4462001 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/home-ultrasound-developer-pulsenmore-establishes-european-operations-and-appoints-general-manager-301800672.html

in Evidenza