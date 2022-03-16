Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Corte Aja: "Mosca deve cessare operazioni militari"

17:05 Covid oggi Israele, nuova variante chimera

16:54 Terremoto oggi Campania, scossa tra Napoli e Pozzuoli

16:45 Covid, Rasi verso addio come consulente commissario Figliuolo

16:43 Covid oggi Emilia, 3.682 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:40 Covid oggi Campania, 7.595 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:37 Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio: "346 italiani rimasti, assoluta priorità"

16:37 Terremoto a Fukushima, scatta l'allarme tsunami

16:34 Omicron 2, Ricciardi: "Conferma che virus diventa sempre più contagioso"

16:17 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.811 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:15 Covid oggi Puglia, 6.999 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:12 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.589 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HONOR CEO: Magic4 Series and Magic V showcase our Can Do Attitude and ability to compete with industry leaders

16 marzo 2022 | 13.38
LETTURA: 3 minuti

In an interview with CNET at MWC, HONOR CEO George Zhao talks about his brand ambition, flagship strategy, and future trends

SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its first global flagship launch at MWC 2022, global technology brand HONOR took home 29 Best of MWC awards. The recognition creates a strong momentum for the brand's global growth in 2022. Its CEO, George Zhao, shared in a recent interview that his goal is to turn HONOR into an iconic global brand.

"The most important thing for us is to develop the flagship product, and the experience should be better than today's most popular smartphone," said Zhao. Positioned as a pain point killer, the brand's newly launched flagship Magic4 Series boasts cutting-edge technology to deliver new breakthroughs in smartphone display, photography, performance, and privacy. 

"Innovation within the mobile industry has reached something of a bottleneck, but HONOR means to break through that ceiling." Zhao shared in the interview that his approach is to value customer needs as highly as technological innovation to really solve user pain points.  

HONOR's first foldable Magic V launched earlier this year is a testament to that. The product was Zhao's first big decision in product development for HONOR as an independent company. "It's the most difficult product to make. But we want to show the industry that Honor not only can compete in this product category but can do it better than others."

Thanks to its self-developed ultra slim floating waterdrop hinge, Magic V is the world's thinnest inward foldable and features an uncompromised screen experience. The product has received strong market demand after launch. As an industry leader, Zhao firmly believes that foldable phones will at some point become mainstream, and Magic V will be uniquely positioned to win that market.

Zhao attributed HONOR's continued innovative breakthroughs to the "Can Do" attitude of his team. "They always pursue the best in class. They say, Honor can solve these challenges, these difficulties, these problems. This spirit and attitude really is the future of the company," said Zhao.

Honor not only developed the Magic V, but also released a range of phones, tablets, PCs and accessories. All were part of Zhao's bid to prove that "in each area, we can compete with industry leaders."

HONOR also worked closely with its industry partners such as Qualcomm to make the innovation happen. "Honor will rely on global ecosystem partners," shared Zhao. Taking Qualcomm as an example, he said "the two companies' R&D departments are working more closely together than ever" to bring the best of the best to consumers.

The Magic4 Series is one of the first to be powered by Qualcomm's latest 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It delivered unrivalled gaming performance, photography capabilities and privacy solutions by fully unleashing the power of the chipset.

"We're so thankful and proud of the strong collaboration between our two companies, which has led to the development of truly amazing devices." Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said.

With the strong industry recognitions, Magic4 Pro is well positioned to be one of the most exciting Android phones in 2022, bringing another banner year for HONOR. In the future, HONOR will also embrace the possibility of VR, AR, AI and other emerging technologies that can be integrated with smartphones.  

"Honor is starting to think about a mixed reality and metaverse-ready product," said Zhao, "But it's all about timing."

About HONOR  

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves. 

For more information, please visit HONOR online at  www.hihonor.com or email  newsroom@hihonor.com

http://community.hihonor.com/   https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/  https://twitter.com/Honorglobal  https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/  http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial   

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza brand ambition talks about his Magic V istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, al via i pagamenti
News to go
Terrorismo, arrestati 2 anarchici per fabbricazione esplosivi
News to go
Aldo Moro, 44 anni fa l'agguato di via Fani
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Caro carburante, maxi truffa sull'Iva: 172 denunce
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, circolare dell'Esercito: "Addestramento orientato al warfighting"
News to go
Effetto Covid su anoressia e bulimia: +40% di casi a inizio pandemia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Russia, rilasciata e multata la giornalista che ha protestato contro la guerra
News to go
Truffa su guanti anti-Covid, sequestrato 1 milione di euro a società milanese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Papa Francesco invitato a Kiev dal sindaco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza