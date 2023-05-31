HONOR Magic Vs Recognized at iF Design Award 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR today announced that it has received nine coveted awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2023. The accolades were given to the industry-leading HONOR Magic Vs and several exceptional camera features including Video Recording in Movie Mode; Magic Take, More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; and Multi-Video Recording. Multiple other HONOR capabilities have also been recognized, including AI Privacy Call and Earbud Temperature Measurement, underlining the company's unwavering commitment to human-centric design and innovation.

"We are deeply honored to receive numerous iF Design Awards. These wins validate our vision and highlight the real demand for purpose-driven, human-centric innovations that solve real user pain points," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. "With a commitment to creating a new intelligent world for everyone, we will continue to push the boundaries of technology and design, bringing more intuitive technology solutions with our products and services."

The HONOR Magic Vs has been awarded for its industry-leading hinge and display, as well as its great experiences which are facilitated by the new split-screen navigation function and cross-screen collaboration mode. In recognition of HONOR's innovative photography and video capture experiences, Video Recording in Movie Mode; Magic Take, More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; and Multi-Video Recording have all been awarded for exemplifying design excellence. By making the camera more intuitive to use, these intelligent features help everyday users more easily capture high quality footage for preserving their precious moments.

The iF Design Award 2023 has also recognized a range of other HONOR features, awarding HONOR AI Privacy Call, a groundbreaking solution to sound-leaking during calls, and the Earbud Temperature Measurement feature that comes with the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro with the prestigious design accolades.

The iF Design Award is one of the world's top three prominent design awards along with the Red Dot Award and the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA). Judged by a panel of international design experts, the iF Design Award received almost 11,000 submissions from 56 markets around the world. Entrants compete in nine different disciplines and 82 award categories, including Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture, Professional Concepts, User Experience (UX) as well as User Interface (UI).

