HONOR Magic4 Pro Officially Launched in the UK

HONOR bolsters line-up with a premium new smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the UK launch and pre-order of the HONOR Magic4 Pro, the highly anticipated flagship first announced during MWC 2022. The announcement took place and featured footage shot entirely on Magic4 Pro by award-winning Alumni of the London Film School. In addition, the availability of HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro have also been announced for the UK market.

Introducing the All-New HONOR Magic4 Pro

Featuring an iconic symmetrical design, visual experience enhanced display, ground-breaking photography and videography capabilities, superior performance, and comprehensive privacy features, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Pro takes HONOR's flagship Magic line-up to a whole new level.

Superior Flagship Performance Powered by the All-New Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic4 Pro brings users unrivalled power and performance. Backed by industry-leading Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, the HONOR Magic4 Pro boasts ultra-fast processing speeds, while achieving high levels of efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, the HONOR Magic4 Pro enhances CPU performance by 20%, GPU performance by 30%, and AI capabilities by a whopping 300%. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and stable performance. [1]

Symmetrical Design Featuring a Quad-Curved Display

The HONOR Magic4 Pro features HONOR's iconic "Eye of Muse" symmetrical design with a 6.81-inch [2]LTPO Quad-Curved Display and ultra-thin bezels for a truly immersive viewing experience and an incredibly comfortable grip.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro screen can display up to 1.07 billion colors and supports 100% DCI-P3[3], giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors as seen in the cinema and a livelier gaming experience. With the HDR 10+ video source, each frame viewed on the HONOR Magic4 Pro is more vivid, thanks to its higher dynamic range and better color display. Powered by a new generation LTPO display and HONOR MotionSync technology, the HONOR Magic4 Pro delivers an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz,[4] which adjusts to different content styles, ensuring increased power efficiency and a seamless entertainment experience.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the HONOR Magic4 Pro delivers a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, the highest PWM ever achieved in an LTPO screen, minimizing eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also IP68 certified[5] offering effective protection against dust, rain and water, and is capable of being submerged in depths of water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Triple Camera with Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography

HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor, a 50MP 122o [6] Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar.

Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography enables fusion across the full focal length range, delivering excellent imaging capabilities. The 50MP Wide Camera and the 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera delivers a 65% increase in image sharpness and clarity with Computational Photography. Upon applying fusion computational photography with the wide camera, the 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera delivers a 3.5x Optical Zoom and a 100x Digital Zoom, further enhancing image sharpness and clarity by 160%.

HONOR also takes a leap with advanced photography while video recording. Based on HONOR's Dual Chain Computational Photography and Videography Algorithm, the HONOR Magic4 Pro can capture truly high-quality images while shooting videos, which is not limited by the video recording quality, as is common in other smartphones.

Cinematic Videography with Magic-Log Movie Master

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the HONOR Magic4 Pro delivers the industry-first 10bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Commonly used to shoot professional-grade movies, the Log format allows users to enhance the look of their videos with cinematic color tones in HDR clarity. Equipped with Cinematic 3D LUT (Look Up Table) capabilities, the HONOR Magic4 Pro with its Magic-Log format helps users edit their videos in superior color hues fit for the movies, enabling budding creators to bring Hollywood style colors and moods to their content.

Powerful 100W Wireless Charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery[7] featuring HONOR's most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes.[8] The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also HONOR's first to support 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology,[9] which powers up the device to a 50% charge in just 15 minutes.

A Truly Personalized Magical Experience with Magic UI 6.0

HONOR Magic4 Pro arrives in UK with the latest version of Magic UI 6.0, AI enabled all-scenario Android OS, which offers a range of intelligent features that are optimized for smart life experiences.

The latest Magic UI 6.0 comes with a range of improvements and personalized features. Users can customize their devices with downloadable content from the new HONOR Themes, which features a library of more than 5,000 themes, fonts and wallpapers created by artists from all around the world. Boasting the Efficient Smart Desktop function, Magic UI 6.0 allows users to customize and re-size the card widgets on their display, and easily access information without opening the apps. Magic UI 6.0 enables more apps to stay live in the background compared to the previous interface. Search is made more convenient than ever on HONOR Search, a one-stop search solution allowing users to search for webpages as well as local files and settings in one go. With another innovative feature, HONOR Share, Magic UI 6.0 enables speedy cross-system file transfers between an HONOR smartphone and a PC supporting HONOR Computer Manager, keeping users always ahead and connected.

The updated Magic UI 6.0 also features the new HONOR Health, which helps users stay informed about their fitness by capturing information such as steps, running and cycling in real time. By pairing an HONOR Magic4 Pro with HONOR Watch GS 3, users can measure and view their metrics of heart rate, sleeping quality, blood oxygen, fitness performance over 100 workout modes, 13 running courses, and 12 workout courses.

Enhanced Privacy and Security; Debuting Privacy Calling

Offering a ground-breaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Directional Sound features the first-ever frequency division technology that supports simultaneous sound transmission from the sound-emitting module on the screen and the receiver. The screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator, people standing next to you cannot hear the caller's voice but only yourself can hear clearly.

Co-developed with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic4 Pro' dual-security system (HTEE+QTEE), delivers enhanced security requirements for key services all over the world. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also equipped with an independent security chip, providing maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints. The 3D Depth Camera of the HONOR Magic4 Pro further harnesses 3D face recognition biometrics to provide high-level security and protection.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also equipped with Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2. With a 77% larger fingerprint reader area, 1.7x more biometric data captures and a 40% faster speed compared to the previous generation, the HONOR Magic4 Pro enables single-touch authentication using sound waves instead of light to recognize and safeguard users.

Introducing the All-New HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro

HONOR also introduced the HONOR Watch GS 3, inspired by traditional mechanical watches. Exuding an elegant and stylish design with the use of quality materials like 316L stainless steel, the watch is designed to be worn comfortably all-day long, weighing just 44g and measuring 10.5mm.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 comes with a new eight-channel PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor module that detects precise optical signals. Together with the AI Heart Rate Monitoring Engine which combines multiple algorithms to cancel out noise during exercise, the HONOR Watch GS 3 significantly improves the accuracy of the heart rate monitoring function, enabling users to better monitor their health[10].

Supporting over 100 workout modes, the HONOR Watch GS 3 also provides precise route tracking capabilities and benefits from built-in L1/L5 Dual Frequency GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) when running, cycling or hiking outdoors.

HONOR also announced the launch of the all-new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are equipped with the world's first coaxial dual-driver design with an 11mm diameter dynamic driver and a piezoelectric ceramic tweeter, delivering both rich and delicate sound details and booming bass. Additionally, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro is also the industry-first flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds to feature 5C fast charging technology.[11]

By reducing ambient sounds at varying levels, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro deliver superior sound quality and call performance with fully developed Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (Adaptive ANC) technology and enhanced connectivity, allowing users to enjoy immersive music and in-depth sound while gaming or on conference calls.

Color, Pricing and Availability

In addition, the HONOR X Series was also announced at the event. Following the launch in UK, HONOR Magic4 Pro will be arriving in more markets in the near future.

Product Colour Pricing Availability HONOR Magic4 Pro Cyan, Black £949.99 Pre-order from 13th May fromHiHonor.com, Three, Currys, Amazon,Argos and Carphone Warehouse HONOR X8 Midnight Black, Ocean Blue,Titanium Silver £219.99 Available on 13th May fromHiHonor.com, Currys, Argos, Amazon,and Very HONOR X7 Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver £169.99 Available on 13th May fromHiHonor.com, Currys, Argos, Amazon,and Very HONOR Watch GS 3 Classic Gold, Ocean Blue £209.99 Available on 13th May fromHihonor.com, Amazon, and moreretailers to come Midnight Black £189.99 Available on 13th May from Hihonor.com HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro White, Grey £169.99 Available on 13th May fromHihonor.com, Amazon & more retailers to come

HONOR Magic4 Pro offers

The HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available for pre-order from 13th May, with a special-pre-order bundle worth £324 which includes the all-new HONOR Watch GS 3 Ocean Blue, a wireless charging dock and an HONOR Magic4 Pro phone case.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available on the Three network. If you purchase an unlimited 24-month contract with Three you can also take advantage of its current cashback offer of up to £250.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available to purchase in the UK from 27th May for £949.99. It will be available on HiHonor.com, Currys, Argos, Amazon and a variety of excellently priced pay-monthly tariffs at Three and Carphone Warehouse.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

[1] Data from Qualcomm. [2] With a round-corner design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.81 inches when measured as a standard rectangle (the actual field of view is slightly smaller). [3] DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ are only available with required pictures and videos. [4] The screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen refresh rate may be slightly different under different brightness different application interfaces and game image quality. Please refer to the actual experience. [5] HONOR Magic4 Pro is rated as IP68 for splash, water, and dust resistance under IEC standard 60529 and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease over time with normal use. Do not charge the phone when it is wet or in moist environments. Refer to the manual for cleaning and drying instructions. Submersion in liquid and the resulting damage is not covered by the warranty. IP68 rating means that based on certain defined test conditions, the device is protected against harmful ingress of static water at up to 1.5 meters, for up to 30 minutes, meanwhile the temperature difference between water and device is not more than 5°C. [6] 122° is a camera specification. After deformation correction, the wide-angle coefficient of photos is slightly smaller than this value. [7] The typical battery capacity is 4600mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 4500mAh. [8] The actual charging power will change intelligently with different scenarios, please refer to the actual situation. [9] The supported maximum wired charging power is 100W with the HONOR 100W Wireless SuperCharge Stand and Adaptor. And the maximum wireless charging power is 100W with a 135W charging adaptor. The inbox adaptor is 100W charging adaptor, which supports maximum 80W wireless output. The charging data comes from HONOR laboratory tests, performed under a temperature of 25° C and relative humidity between 45%-80%, as the phone was charged screen off at 3% with the original charger and cable. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions, and environmental factors. All data is subject to actual usage. 100W Wilress SuperCharge Stand and Charge Adaptor require separate purchase, availability various from countries. [10] This product has no therapeutic function. The measured data and results are for reference only, do not serve as a basis for diagnosis or medical treatment. [11] It is the world's first TWS earbuds featuring 5C fast charging case with a maximum peak charging current up to 210mA and 42mAh battery capacity.

