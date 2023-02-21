HONOR Magic5 Lite Launches in EU Markets, Takes the First Place in DXOMARK Battery Global Rankings

Packing a 5100mAh large battery in a compact design, the HONOR Magic5 Lite delivers incredible 3-day long battery life

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR announced the EU launch of the HONOR Magic5 Lite, an all-rounder from the HONOR Magic Series with an affordable price, delivering a best-in-class 120Hz OLED display, powerful 5G capabilities and solid performance. The HONOR Magic5 Lite has also taken the first place in DXOMARK global battery ranking with a score of 152, making it the highest battery scoring smartphone tested to date.

"The HONOR Magic5 Lite reached the top of our battery ranking, with strong showings in autonomy, charging and efficiency," cited DXOMARK in its review, "Its autonomy was one of the best we've tested so far with more than 3 days when used moderately. Autonomy in intense usage also was impressive at nearly 2 full days, and among the best we've seen."

DXOMARK has tested the HONOR Magic5 Lite in multiple use cases. The tests have proved that HONOR Magic5 Lite is well-optimized, has excellent efficiency, and its discharge currents were very low across almost all use cases. The test also shows excellent autonomy of the HONOR Magic5 Lite, especially when it comes to video streaming and gaming, highlighting its powerful performance in typical daily use.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite features an ultra-large 5100mAh battery to support up to 24 hours of YouTube streaming, 19 hours of TikTok browsing or 11 hours of gaming on a single charge. With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR Magic5 Lite delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming, sparing users the worry over low battery.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite also performed well in DXOMARK's charging test. A quick 5-minute charge with the high-speed 40W HONOR SuperCharge provided a good 6 hours of autonomy on average. The charging score of the HONOR Magic5 Lite was among the top charging performers in this segment with a 40W charger.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Magic5 Lite is now available in the UK starting from £329.99, and in selected European markets starting from €369.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite is available to purchase online at hihonor.com and Amazon, and also offline at Fanc Darty, Unieuro and MediaMarkt. Carriers Orange, Telefonica, T-Mobile, SFR and more are also launching HONOR Magic5 Lite at the same time.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com

