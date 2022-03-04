Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:02
HONOR SETS SIGHTS ON DOUBLING GLOBAL SALES IN 2022, REAFFIRMS COMPANY FOCUS ON KEY MARKETS WITH A PAIN POINT KILLER STRATEGY

04 marzo 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CEO of HONOR outlines his plans to focus efforts on delivering new innovations and user experiences for consumers in key global markets

SHENZHEN, China, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global technology brand that gained its independence in 2020, HONOR is defined by its zeal to challenge industry benchmarks and develop solutions that solve user pain points. Starting strong in 2022, HONOR announced HONOR Magic V, the world's thinnest inward-folding smartphone[1] as a testament to its R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Sustaining the momentum, HONOR announced a wide range of products at MWC 2022, including the HONOR Magic4 Series, HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, which serve as further evidence of its commitment to bringing innovation to more consumers around the world. In recent interviews, George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd., expressed confidence in the company's performance, expecting yearly global sales volume to double in 2022.

 

[1] As at the launch of the HONOR Magic V.  

Zhao attributed HONOR's continued success to the "HONOR Can Do" attitude that is embodied by the staff and the company's leading innovations. Zhao said the staff's tenacity and perseverance embolden them to continuously strive for excellence and push the envelope. On the other hand, by taking ownership of the manufacturing processes, HONOR can ensure the high quality of its products and is provided with the agility to keep pace with innovation.

According to a report published by Counterpoint Research last month, Honor was the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the Chinese market as of Q4 2021. "We are experiencing incredible growth, and the new products we just announced during MWC 2022 will further propel the brand forward to reach a wider audience," commented Zhao.

"Today, we have more space to develop our own strategy and create a global brand," said Zhao. To maintain steady growth against the backdrop of industry-wide challenges such as the global chip shortage, HONOR will focus on key international markets where we have built a strong foundation with solid fan base and brand awareness. Currently, HONOR is partnered with over 200 major carriers and channel partners, 98 of which are in Europe, including Vodafone, Orange, Telefonica, H3G, Bouygues and SFR. Leveraging these partnerships, HONOR distributes its products at a global scale. In addition to offering the HONOR 50 to customers in 49 countries, HONOR is planning to bring more HONOR products to the rest of the world this year, including the HONOR Magic Series, HONOR N Series and HONOR X Series.

Innovation is at the heart of HONOR. Among the currently more than 11,000-strong workforce at HONOR, more than 55% of them are R&D personnel, contributing to the continued technological growth of the company. To that end, HONOR also operates six R&D centers, including one in France and one in Japan, as well as over 100 innovation labs.    

About HONOR  

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves. 

For more information, please visit HONOR online at  www.hihonor.com or email newsroom@hihonor.com http://community.hihonor.com/  https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/  https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/  http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759481/HONOR_CEO_George_Zhao.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
