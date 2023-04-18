Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:43 Russia, in Europa quasi 200 le 'antenne spia' di Putin

15:28 Allianz: insolvenze globali +21% nel 2023, +4% nel 2024

15:26 **Cybersecurity: Profeta (Leonardo), 'molti corsi informativi per comuni cittadini'**

15:20 Cybersecurity, Leonardo e Cyber 4.0 premiano i vincitori di Cyber X Mind4Future

15:14 Usa, "uccidere i giornalisti e attaccare a una corda i neri", audio choc dello sceriffo in Oklahoma

15:05 Professioni, Bottoni (Aepi): "Indici sintetici di affidabilità per tariffe equo compenso"

15:02 Terzo Polo, da naufragio partito unico a ipotesi federazione

14:51 Incidente Ciro Immobile, "semaforo perfettamente funzionante"

14:37 Design, al via collaborazione Samsung con TOILETPAPER

14:32 Samsung porta il design connesso e sostenibile alla Milano Design Week 2023

14:15 Pnrr, Aepi: "Futuro parla di innovazione, equo compenso e logistica"

14:11 Terzo polo, Carfagna propone coalizione di Centro. Calenda: "Condivido al 100%"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HOOKII Launches Eco-Friendly, Parallel Mowing Robotic Lawnmower

18 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With the smart Neomow S, twice a week is all you need to maintain a stunning lawn

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOKII, an innovation-driven and product-centric technology company, today announced the launch of Neomow S, the company's first robotic lawnmower. This parallel mowing robotic lawnmower is designed for providing an eco-friendly mowing solution. The product has a built-in 4400 mAh battery and can mow up to 300 square meters on a single charge.

Neomow S robotic lawnmower includes the following key features:

Parallel mowing up to double the coverage of randomized mowing. Combined with the built-in IMU and GPS, the HOOKII algorithm provides the mower with the ability to accurately calculate the cutting route when landscaping the lawn, allowing it to automatically choose the best pattern by dividing the lawn into multiple areas and performing mowing tasks in parallel straight lines.

Re-cutting at stoppage point function allows Neomow S to reduce the repeated mowing area. When the power is low, it will automatically return to charging, and continue to mow the grass at the stoppage point after the battery is fully charged.

HOOKII APP management allows users to set the mowing mode and schedule to their needs. Through the built-in Bluetooth, WIFI and 4G connection, Users can adjust the mowing direction, check the working time and power status of the Neomow S. Its cross-mowing mode can effectively reduce missed cuts in complex terrain, such as under weak signal conditions.

The Neomow S, coupled with rain detection sensors and IPX5 waterproofing, protects both the lawn and itself from damage by stopping mowing on rainy days. Ultrasonic sensors and other multiple sensors assist the lawnmower to avoid obstacles autonomously. In addition, the lawnmower has other functions including anti-theft, multi-zone management.

"Our first-generation Neomow S adopts multi-sensor fusion technology to achieve systematic mowing and can cover up to 300 square meters on a single charge, thereby improving cutting efficiency, It is a trailblazing product in the industry, and it is sold in all channels," said HOOKII CEO Rocky Wong, "We have also managed to control the costs excellently, allowing users to purchase parallel mowing products at the price of random mowing products. Additionally, our next-generation robotic lawnmower utilizes the latest SLAM technology to achieve virtual boundaries, parallel mowing, and precise obstacle avoidance. It is set to be released in the second quarter of this year."

Neomow S offers three models: WIFI, WIFI+4G, WIFI+4G+Ultrasonic Sensor, and are available on the HOOKII website, Amazon and offline stores, with prices at €899 – 1,149.

For more information on Neomow S robotic lawnmower, please visit: https://hookii.com/pages/neomow-s-robot-lawnmowers

About HOOKIIHOOKII is the robotic lawnmower brand of Orca Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. It was established in February 2022. The core members of the team come from the world's leading robot and drone companies. They have advanced robotics experience and provide consumers with professional next-generation of robotic solutions.Official website: https://hookii.com/ , https://eu.hookii.com/ and https://de.hookii.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054245/Neomow_S_robotic_lawn_mower.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hookii-launches-eco-friendly-parallel-mowing-robotic-lawnmower-301799991.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza smart Neomow S all Neomow S is all you need
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, possibile presentare domanda per il 2023
News to go
Fuga documenti Pentagono, intercettato anche Guterres
News to go
Addio a Julia Ituma, commozione ai funerali
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza