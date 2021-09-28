Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Hopium Announces 1000 Vehicles Booked and an On-Board Turnover of 120M € Expected by 2025

28 settembre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- French car manufacturer Hopium, gladly reports the registration of the first 1,000 pre-orders for the Hopium Māchina, its high-end hydrogen-powered sedan. This announcement follows the presentation in Paris on June 17th of Alpha 0, the first rolling prototype, which led to the opening of an order book for 1,000 numbered units.  

With an announced price from 120,000 euros, positioning the Māchina in the mid-luxury market, the closing of this operation represents an on-board turnover of 120 million euros anticipated by 2025, expected delivery date of the vehicles. A strong signal for the company founded in 2019, with the ambition to be a technological showcase for hydrogen and reach one billion euros in sales by 2030. 

"I would like to welcome the future users of Hopium Māchina to our community," said pilot Olivier Lombard, Hopium's founder and CEO. "By being the first to reserve their model, they have demonstrated both their support for our project and their trust in hydrogen technology, the energy source of the future." The manufacturer will offer new members of its community unique and tailor-made experiences for an immersion in the Hopium universe.

About Hopium 

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. 

With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. 

As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. 

Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology and automotive engineering. 

Hopium (FR0014000U63 - MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligible for PEA-PME. 

www.hopium.com

contact@hopium.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432668/Hopium_Logo.jpg 

 

in Evidenza