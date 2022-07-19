Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:23 Crisi Governo, Fitch: "Per Italia periodo incerto anche se Draghi resta"

10:17 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi oggi sui prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:52 Borsellino, Mattarella: "Aveva dimostrato che la mafia non era imbattibile"

09:30 Tiziano Ferro, il fisco gli pignora 9 milioni di euro

09:18 Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie utili contro contraffazione opere d'arte"

09:16 Meteo, con anticiclone Apocalisse 4800 nuovi record di caldo su mezza Europa

09:09 Mareamico: "Riserva Punta Bianca invasa da incivili"

09:06 Paolo Borsellino, l'Italia ricorda la strage di via D'Amelio

08:29 Covid Italia, ondata al picco. Oltre 170mila morti da inizio pandemia

07:39 Crisi governo, domani il voto di fiducia. M5S spaccato

07:12 Caldo Spagna, 510 vittime in una settimana

23:36 Francia, agguato in un bar di Parigi: un morto e 4 feriti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HOPIUM concretizes its technological lead and files 10 patents for the Hopium Machina

19 luglio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM, the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen powered vehicles, announces today the filing of the first 10 patent requests for its sedan, the Hopium Machina. This filing aims to guarantee the protection of its know-how and the ownership of its technological innovations, with the ambition of bringing the new generation of hydrogen vehicles to life.

These patent requests, filed during the first half of 2022, cover a range of innovations, both in terms of optimization, efficiency, sustainability and environmental impact of the high-powered fuel cell system; as well as interior and exterior design, including interfaces and user experience. 

Olivier Lombard, HOPIUM's founder, and CEO, declared: "These patent filings represent a new milestone in the realization of our pioneering vision. This step crystallizes the efforts of our talents and concretizes our technological lead." 

Other patent requests, currently under study, will enrich this first series before the end of 2022.

About HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in the fight against the climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

www.hopium.com

Follow us on  Instagram, Linkedin, Youtube, Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816222/Hopium_Logo.jpg

(ISIN: FR0014000U63)(Mnemonic : ALHPI)

Hopium

Communications Director

Edson PANNIER

+33 (0)6 42 80 01 18

e.pannier@hopium.com

contact@hopium.com

VLCCorporate press relations

Valérie LESEIGNEUR

+33 (0)6 68 80 37 35

valerie@agencevlc.com

 

Joy LION

+33 (0)7 62 59 65 86joy@agencevlc.com

Actifin

Financial communication

Alexandre COMMEROT+33 (0)7 85 55 25 25acommerot@actifin.fr

 

Jean-Yves BARBARA+33 (0)6 64 11 18 33jybarbara@actifin.fr

Actifin

Financial press relations

Jennifer JULLIA+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87jjullia@actifin.fr

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Ambiente Ambiente Altro Politica_E_PA Ambiente technological lead powered vehicles files file
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Rischiamo suicidio collettivo"
News to go
Energia, no del Codacons a stop mercato tutelato
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Turchia: "Accordo per corridoi sicuri nel Mar Nero"
News to go
Caldo record e incendi, è emergenza in Europa
News to go
Italia-Algeria, da rinnovabili a grandi opere: 15 intese
Caserta, sequestrate 5,5 tonnellate di sigarette: 6 arresti
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Il Papa contro fake news: "E’ importante educare giovani"
News to go
Crisi governo, oggi assemblea eletti M5S: ultime news
New to go
Olio, burro e pasta sul podio dei rincari
News to go
Catania, bancarotta fraudolenta: un arresto
News to go
Ondata di incendi in Europa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza