Martedì 13 Aprile 2021
Hopium presents UNA, its California-based subsidiary dedicated to blockchain technology

13 aprile 2021 | 17.01
PARIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The French car manufacturer Hopium continues to imagine the future of mobility by integrating blockchain technology at the source of the development of its hydrogen vehicle, a first in the automotive industry.

 

UNA Blockchain

 

Through UNA, its Californian subsidiary based in Silicon Beach, Hopium intends to harness emerging technologies to service both mankind and nature. The manufacturer aims to contribute to the decarbonization of the blockchain while serving the automotive sector through an encrypted ultra-secure and decentralized data system. 

The philosophy of UNA Blockchain is to improve the balance between people, machines and the environment. 

A team of developers and experts is currently working on the first phase of the technology which will integrate precise data about the ecological impact of vehicles, a personalized digital passport, ownership records to guarantee optimal security, and traceability throughout the supply chain.  

While UNA will primarily be at the service of Hopium, its goal is to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem as a whole, provide appropriate answers to the great challenges of the sector, and help define automotive standards of tomorrow.

About UNA  UNA is a blockchain company founded in 2021 by the hydrogen car manufacturer Hopium.  

Based in Venice Beach, California, UNA embodies the next era of automotive and is poised to take a leadership position within the industry.  

With an emphasis on ethics and transparency, UNA, along with key partners such as IBM Hyperledger, is leveraging next generation technologies to build a blockchain ecosystem capable of exceeding expectations.  www.unablockchain.io

About Hopium  Founded by Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Hopium is the result of his experience as a professional racing driver. 

Olivier Lombard, who carries in his blood an automobile legacy, has been driving hydrogen powered racing cars for 7 years, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field.  

The race was like an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. While the transport sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. 

Hopium brings together a team of leading partners and experts at the forefront of innovation in the hydrogen fuel cell, blockchain technology and automotive engineering sectors. www.hopium.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484604/Hopium_UNA_Blockchain.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432668/Hopium_Logo.jpg

 

Hopium Logo

 

Contact : Hopium contact@hopium.com

in Evidenza