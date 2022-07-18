Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:44 M5S, gruppo Camera 'licenzia' Casalino: contratto non sarà rinnovato

18:27 Roma, operaio muore a 47 anni schiacciato da pannelli di legno

18:10 Mannino: "Ok accordo con Algeria ma miracolo possibile grazie a Sicilia"

18:05 Illy riconferma la partnership con The World's Best Restaurants 2022

18:03 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.708 casi e 14 decessi. A Roma 1.962 casi

17:42 Ucraina, le 'purghe' di Zelensky: chi sono tutti i silurati

17:16 Covid oggi Italia, 31.204 contagi e 112 morti: bollettino 18 luglio

17:09 L'ex poliziotto Dia: "Due giorni prima Borsellino e io interrogammo Mutolo"

17:05 Covid oggi Basilicata, 496 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 18 luglio

16:57 Luca Serianni investito a Ostia, il linguista è in condizioni gravissime

16:49 Covid oggi Emilia, 4.175 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 18 luglio

16:44 Putin: "Problemi tecnologici colossali per sanzioni ma li supereremo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Horwin's integrated intelligent chassis platform makes world debut

18 luglio 2022 | 16.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The launch of the platform marks the two-wheeled industry's entry into the era of intelligent manufacturing

CHANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horwin, a new pure electric motorcycle brand recently launched by HORWIN INC, has released the first two-wheel integrated intelligent chassis platform globally alongside its IP figure of humanoid robot.

According to data from Statista, the global motorcycle market was valued at US$124.387 billion in 2019 with sales having grown to their highest in recent years. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market still exceeded US$100 billion in 2020 and 2021. Given this scenario, Horwin is targeting the pure electric motorcycle segment to capitalize on the development trends of both the motorcycle market and the new energy sector. 

"The new brand aims to redefine the electric motorcycle, and to this end, the company has developed a modular platform similar to the 'Super Matrix'", said Liu Ping, COO of Horwin. "With scalable internal modules, the platform allows users to freely scale the body, human-machine interaction and function kits according to their travel scenarios and usage so that they can put together different models based on their own needs with the purchase of just one 'Super Matrix' platform".

With intelligent technologies, Horwin's two-wheel integrated intelligent chassis platform features high integration of the electric drive, battery and electric control systems, an intelligently controlled domain control system and modular design, enabling the development of new pure electric motorcycles that meet the expectations of users based on user scenarios.

Horwin integrates all future-oriented key technologies of two-wheeled offerings, including electrification, intelligence and connectivity into an integrated intelligent chassis in addition to using serial interfaces for functional expansion, lowering the threshold for manufacturing while helping existing industry players optimize the manufacturing process and efficiency.

During the launch event, Horwin also unveiled a bionic robot IP named MR.Y. Horwin's goal, is to build a proprietary intelligent robot that can help people in real life, including serving as a shopping guide, walking the dog, picking up children and taking care of the elderly.

For more information on the Horwin and its services, visit www.horwinglobal.com/

Follow us on Facebook@HorwinGlogal

CONTACT：jessica@horwinglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861022/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861021/image_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente ICT Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza chassis platform makes platform epoca era
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e incendi, è emergenza in Europa
News to go
Italia-Algeria, da rinnovabili a grandi opere: 15 intese
Caserta, sequestrate 5,5 tonnellate di sigarette: 6 arresti
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Il Papa contro fake news: "E’ importante educare giovani"
News to go
Crisi governo, oggi assemblea eletti M5S: ultime news
New to go
Olio, burro e pasta sul podio dei rincari
News to go
Catania, bancarotta fraudolenta: un arresto
News to go
Ondata di incendi in Europa
News to go
Vacanze 2022 all'insegna dei rincari
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Crisi governo, il punto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza