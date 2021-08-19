Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 14:17
comunicato stampa

Hostinger Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments Via CoinGate

19 agosto 2021 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostinger, the well-known web hosting company, has entered into a partnership with CoinGate - one of the largest cryptocurrency payment services providers - and will continue accepting cryptocurrency payments for their services.

Hostinger will leverage one of CoinGate's key strengths - a wide variety of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more than 50 others digital assets. The abundance of various currencies will let Hostinger broaden its crypto customer base, and receive cross-border payments from users all around the world.

With this new partnership, Hostinger hopes to improve the quality and functionality of its services for customers who pay in cryptocurrencies. The market value of cryptocurrencies is currently about 1.8 trillion. Hostinger's services are particularly popular with cryptocurrency enthusiasts and are one of the most sought-after services among CoinGate users.

Commenting on this partnership with CoinGate, Hostinger's Head of Payments Gediminas Griška stated, "CoinGate gives everything we expect from a crypto payment provider. There is a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, an easy payment flow with all the details needed for the customers to complete transactions. Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular, we believe it is important to offer them to our customers. While the crypto world might be a bit complicated, choosing the right partner is necessary. Not only do we have the option to offer different types of cryptocurrencies via CoinGate, but we are also able to control the volatility risk by converting crypto to fiat instantly."

Dmitrijus Borisenka, CEO of CoinGate, added:

"The fundamental idea of cryptocurrency is erasing the burden of cross-border payments. In the world of ecommerce that was a missing piece for way too long. Independently of where the shoppers are coming from - one single payment integration allows to collect payments seamlessly. Hostinger is a company that became a global phenomenon. Therefore it's a huge opportunity for CoinGate to demonstrate how well we can help our partner to increase payment flows, decrease shopper friction, and improve conversions."

The option to pay with cryptocurrency will be available for all Hostinger locales, including .com, .es, and many others.

Hostinger offers a world class website hosting platform to over 29 million users in 178 countries. In 2020, Bitcatcha.com recognized Hostinger as the fastest growing web hosting company in the world.

CoinGate is an award-winning payment solutions for companies that want to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597465/CoinGate.jpg

