Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:36 Covid oggi Veneto, 2.066 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 25 novembre

11:01 Green pass, Sileri: "Strategia vincente, ci traghetterà sicuri in quarta ondata"

10:43 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus: "No a quote rosa, nel cast donne che meritano"

10:37 Covid oggi Toscana, 610 contagi: bollettino 25 novembre

10:24 Covid oggi Italia, Gimbe: "Contagi in aumento da 5 settimane"

10:06 Covid oggi Francia, in arrivo nuove misure

10:05 Tragedia Mottarone, Tadini torna libero: revocati i domiciliari

09:50 Tredicesima 2021, quando arriva: cassa integrazione e malattia, a chi spetta

09:35 Reddito di cittadinanza, scoperti 65 'furbetti' a Monza

09:15 Green pass mezzi pubblici, Gelmini: "Più controlli e a campione"

09:04 Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "E' fallimento nostra società"

08:50 Somalia, attentato di Al Shabaab a Mogadiscio: almeno 8 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

How CIIE offers a window for multinational companies into the Chinese market

25 novembre 2021 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening up is the hallmark of contemporary China. The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is poised to shape a link between China and the global market.

Scheduled from Nov 5 to 10, the 4th CIIE presented a total of 422 new products, technologies, and services, a record high.

"We really believe that the CIIE is a great platform for multinational companies like Abbott to showcase the advanced technology," said Guo Jing, general manager of Abbott Diabetes Care in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

As Guo said in the interview, the CIIE offers a platform for product demonstration. A number of multinational companies like Abbott are looking for opportunities at the expo for long-term business relations with China.

German engineering and tech company Bosch participated in the CIIE for the 4th time, bringing its cutting-edge innovations to the event. Timo Wiese, the marketing director of Bosch Homecare, noted that the company was seeking precious feedbacks and solutions from the CIIE to improve. "The CIIE is really important for us," said Timo Wiese.

The CIIE, which has been held per year since 2018, aims to provide an opportunity for countries and enterprises to come into the Chinese market.

More than 80 percent of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies from last year's CIIE were returning this year, according to the data released by the CIIE Bureau.

Along with the CIIE, Hongqiao International Economic Forum highlighted open development and innovation orientation and provided a high-end dialogue platform for the global political and business academic community.

Josh and Jack, video journalists from the UK and the US attended the expo and were trying to find the most eye-catching new products displayed in the six business areas featuring different industries, including food and agricultural products, automobile, consumer goods, intelligent industry & informational technology, medical equipment & healthcare products, and trade in services.

These two journalists noticed how the multinationals bringing these new technologies and services attempted to share the development achievement of the Chinese market by intriguing local attentions.

Contact: Nie QingxinTel.: +86-21-67008870/67008988YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/n3F6Tuvpm_8  

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3F6Tuvpm_8Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN88078 en US ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza between China market global market China International Import Expo
Vedi anche
News to go
Smart working, verso l'accordo per il privato
News to go
Oggi la giornata per l'eliminazione della violenza contro le donne
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Super green pass, come funziona
News to go
Etiopia, premier Abiy guiderà truppe contro ribelli tigrini
News to go
Taxi fermi in tutta Italia
News to go
Recovery, Mattarella: "Magistratura centrale per centrare obiettivi Pnrr"
News to go
Super Green pass, in vigore probabilmente da lunedì nuove norme
News to go
Covid, Gdf sequestra 110 mln crediti imposta per bonus fiscali
News to go
Covid Lombardia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Frontex, arrivi migranti in Ue saliti del 70%
News to go
Concorrenza, da Antitrust multe per Apple ed Amazon
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza