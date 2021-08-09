Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 23:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:45 Russia, si rompe tubo ossigeno in ospedale: almeno 9 morti

23:40 Covid Gb oggi, 25.161 contagi e 37 morti

22:31 Tokyo 2020, Jacobs torna in Italia: delirio a Fiumicino

22:13 Vaccino covid Usa, Pentagono ordina obbligo per tutti i militari

21:41 Tokyo 2020, Cina contro Gasparri: "Sue parole sono istigazione all'odio"

21:34 Covid, Burioni: "Vaccini funzionano molto bene ma bisogna farli alla svelta"

21:20 Olimpiadi, Di Battista: "No a Roma decisione più che giusta"

21:11 Vaccino covid, effetti terza dose uguali a seconda: ricerca

20:46 Covid Iran, c'è "un morto ogni due minuti"

20:36 Green pass Italia, lo chef: "Nei ristoranti controllino le forze ordine"

19:53 Covid Londra, no vax assaltano sede Bbc: scontri con la polizia

19:43 Covid, obbligo mascherine under 12 a scuola. Tar Lazio: "Dpcm illegittimo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

How Has The Pandemic Impacted Tourism In Ras Al Khaimah, The Northernmost Emirate In The UAE?

09 agosto 2021 | 11.37
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is bucking post-pandemic tourism trends with exceptional growth and a £96-million investment in its industry. According to Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the Emirate's tourism figures recorded a drop of 25%, yet around three times less severe than the global average coming out of the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The destination is now embarking on a major journey of development of its tourism offering, with a multi-million-pound investment into sustainable tourism projects.

Phillips, who became CEO of RAKTDA in June 2019 after a career working for Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Universal Studios Orlando, says the destination is well placed to attract travellers in the wake of the pandemic:

"Despite the challenges the global tourism industry has faced in the last eighteen months, we are committed to promoting Ras Al Khaimah for visitors in ways that are meaningful to their travel experience. Aligned with this approach is our commitment to ensure the safety and security of all our guests as they enjoy the warmer weather and take full advantage of Ras Al Khaimah's many great outdoor attractions from beaches to mountains; culture to adventure and much more."

According to Bloomberg, the UAE has taken the lead in becoming the world's most vaccinated nation, with 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1% of the population.

The Financial Times Report also states that the UAE has given the highest doses of the vaccine, when compared globally.

In 2020, Ras Al Khaimah was the first city worldwide to receive the 'Safeguard Assurance' label from Bureau Veritas, as well as the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travels stamp. It was also the first destination to offer free return PCR tests to inbound travellers which continues to this day, making it a leader in tourism in the post-pandemic world.

Phillips has lofty goals for tourism in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's northernmost Emirate and the current Gulf Tourism Capital for 2021, as he intends to bring in over 3 million visitors a year by 2030.

A huge part of this effort is the £96-million investment into sustainable tourism projects within the Emirate, including brand new accommodation and glamping developments in the mountains, an eco-golf course and a scallop farm.

In partnership with Arton Capital, a leading government advisory company, RAKTDA launched 'SelectRAK' – an attractive, seamless 'one stop shop' foreign investment programme appealing to a variety of investors from real estate to entrepreneurs and retirees.

Its aim is to accelerate affordable luxury as a key benefit, bolster the local economy and attract international talent and experience in the sector. The initiative will help build all core economic sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, education, trade, and retail, in turn, creating new jobs and supporting domestic enterprises.

Ras Al Khaimah has also been working with EarthCheck, the global environmental experts, to create destination wide sustainable practices, including carbon off-set, a decrease in energy and water consumption across all hotels and attractions, and tourist site clean-ups as well as cultural preservation, community outreach and scholarship programs for local colleges and universities.

The Emirate's goal of welcoming 3 million visitors a year by 2030 is clearly evident, not just by recent airline partnerships welcoming charter and commercial flights from Russia, Eastern Europe and Asia directly into Ras Al Khaimah, but also with plans to increase hotel room inventory by 70% over the next few years, with global brands including Movenpick, InterContinental, Anantara, Radisson and more. Two billion people live within a four-hour flight of the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah: proximity, airlift and connectivity as well as the uniqueness of the destination will continue to position the Emirate as a preferred tourism destination.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Turismo Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates Pandemic Impacted Tourism In Ras Al Khaimah Ras al Khaymah Emirati Arabi
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino contagi 9 agosto
News to go
Covid Israele, alta richiesta terza dose vaccino
News to go
Green pass Francia, da oggi obbligatorio quasi ovunque
News to go
Green pass, Speranza: "In 3 giorni scaricati 20 mln"
News to go
Cuomo, si dimette il braccio destro Melissa DeRosa
News to go
Sardegna e Sicilia a rischio zona gialla
News to go
Fisco, ultima chiamata per pagare rate rottamazione-ter e 'saldo e stralcio'
News to go
Clima, l'allarme Onu: "Codice rosso per l'umanità"
News to go
Green pass falsi venduti su Telegram, prezzi fino a 500 euro
News to go
Il caldo brucia frutta e verdura nei campi
News to go
Afghanistan, Talebani conquistano Kunduz
Green pass falsi su Telegram a 500 euro, le chat - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza