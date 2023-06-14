Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

Hoymiles launches Wi-Fi integrated microinverters in Europe for mini balcony PV systems

14 giugno 2023 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading smart solar + storage solution provider and microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles has launched its HMS-1000W microinverter series at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany. Designed for mini PV systems, such as balcony solar, the model is integrated with industry+ grade Wi-Fi module that ensures exceptional connectivity. No complex wiring and external gateway products required, the new microinverters are set to make it easier for homeowners to go solar and facilitate balcony solar installation in Europe.

What's unique about the HMS-W microinverters?

The HMS-1000W series, covering power options from 600W to 1000W, is Hoymiles' latest 2-in-1 Wi-Fi integrated microinverter released in Europe.

With the built-in Wi-Fi module, the microinverters can be directly connected to the internet for remote monitoring of operational data, without setting up a gateway product as with traditional solar installations.

Users can also choose to directly connect their phone to the microinverter to view all the system details without registration.

In particular, the microinverters allow users to adjust output power to suit their needs under different conditions.

Adopting an industry+ grade Wi-Fi module and a pre-attached antenna, the HMS-1000W microinverters are also noted for unmatched reliability.

The module endures temperatures of up to 105°C, way higher than the highest internal temperature of microinverters when they are working, offering a stronger internet connection that never fails. The IP67 waterproof rating makes the microinverter well-suited for outdoor use.

How HMS-1000W microinverters help with balcony solar?

Coming with two input channels, the microinverters can be connected to two PV modules, making them a cost-effective choice for balconies which are usually space-limited.

When paired with Hoymiles HMS Field Connector and Plug and Play Cable (integrated with a Schuko plug), the compliant microinverter can be directly connected to a socket (so-called "plug-in solar"), eliminating complex wiring and making solar installation extremely easy. In addition, the cable length is fully customizable so that users can get the layout best suited to their needs.

"The HMS-W series of microinverter is a simple and tailored solar solution in response to the large demand for balcony solar in Europe", explained Hoymiles Product Director Steven Zhang. "We have maintained a long-standing reputation in Europe, especially Germany, and we believe the latest product will make going solar easier for our European customers and reinforce our position in the years to come."

Five power options of HMS-W series:

HMS-600W-2THMS-700W-2THMS-800W-2THMS-900W-2THMS-1000W-2T

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solution provider, specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems and rapid shutdown systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 120 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hoymiles.com/

Media Contact:Joseph panjoseph.pan@hoymiles. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098649/HMS_W_microinverter.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-launches-wi-fi-integrated-microinverters-in-europe-for-mini-balcony-pv-systems-301848188.html

