Giovedì 01 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 21:54
H.Spectrum+ Funding Bold New Ideas Worldwide for Disruption in Health Tech

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. (FTC) and Yonglin Foundation -backed accelerator has one month left on an open call for proposals, open to medical students and healthcare professionals in addition to health tech startups

TAIPEI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.Spectrum+, a leading APAC health tech startup accelerator, today announced the final month of its 2023 open call for proposals, which focuses not only on startup organizations but also on medical students and healthcare practitioners with creative ideas in their field. Backed by Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. (FTC) and Yonglin Foundation , the organization has greatly expanded their focus post-pandemic and has set its sights on disrupting biotech, AI, and smart healthcare through global partnerships.

To submit an innovative idea or learn more, please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeefgf6_W-FlD3lkfomPXZkfl4JvJi1ZnVJndnhSbMYAPsgcQ/viewform

In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which the life sciences and healthcare industries relied on heavily, a gap in funding opportunities has left health tech startups struggling to secure capital. While long-term prospects for health tech are trending up according to the accounting firm Deloitte, particularly in the UK, such challenges could lead organizations to increasingly seek support from other sources outside of the financial industry.

A leading accelerator in Taiwan's burgeoning health tech space

As the health tech and biotech industries in Taiwan continue to expand, entrepreneurs and startups face growing cost-related challenges, particularly with inflation on the rise globally. This is particularly true for prototype development, but also extends to setting up manufacturing infrastructure.

"The success of health tech startups requires more than just steady capital; it also requires an extensive support network to assist with prototyping and manufacturing," notes Vivian Feng , Deputy Executive Officer of H.Spectrum+ . "This combination is exactly what we offer, and our expansion this year into cultivating health tech ideas directly from a more fundamental, on-the-ground source — individual healthcare providers themselves — demonstrates our commitment to the relentless spirit of innovation that our colleagues embody."

With a focus that covers biomedical tech, medical equipment, preventative medicine, precision medicine, and AI-powered smart healthcare, H.Spectrum+'s unique value proposition stems from its holistic support model. It offers a closed-loop platform with broad, diverse capabilities that have helped over 200 startups through utilizing FTC's extensive infrastructure for optimal outcomes. From strategies and tactics to funding and venture capital, prototype development, and manufacturing process optimization, H.Spectrum+ ensures all angles are covered for its partner organizations.

Recipe for success

One of H.Spectrum+'s success stories is Redeye Biomedical, a startup that specializes in optical detection techniques across smart health, food safety, and environmental protection. Redeye developed the world's first small-scale optical hematuria test analyzer, redeye 1 Plus-U, and received FDA approval for it in 2020. Following this initial success, H.Spectrum+ is facilitating the company's plans to expand further in Taiwan, China, and the US and to develop new technologies for urine protein detection and chronic conditions.

Another exemplary startup, AcroViz Technology, harnesses cutting-edge imaging technology for predictive brain health. Their AcroViz Axonal Brain Age – Brain Health Report was the first to adopt diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging (dMRI) and AI for an accurate, non-invasive brain health assessment, which shows promise for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease. An aspect of their technology has earned approvals from both the US FDA and the Taiwan FDA, and H.Spectrum+ is continuing to support their future plans to enter the US and EU markets and to develop a mobile MRI with proprietary brain age prediction through a multidisciplinary approach.

About H.Spectrum+ 

H.Spectrum+ is the premier health tech accelerator and incubator in Asia, based in Taiwan. Backed by Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. (FTC) and Yonglin Foundation , it focuses on accelerating and potentiating ideas, people and organizations in biomedical tech, medical equipment, preventative medicine, precision medicine, and AI-powered smart healthcare.

For more information, please visit: https://hspectrum.mystrikingly.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089249/H_Spectrum__press_pic.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hspectrum-funding-bold-new-ideas-worldwide-for-disruption-in-health-tech-301838517.html

