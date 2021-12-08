Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:02 Covid, focolaio al Tottenham. Conte: "Situazione grave"

16:01 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 338 contagi: bollettino 8 dicembre

15:55 Pelé ricoverato di nuovo in ospedale

15:51 Covid Austria, stop lockdown solo per vaccinati e guariti

15:29 Manovra, Patuanelli: "Sciopero? Non è irresponsabile, è diritto"

15:18 Vaccino Covid, in Italia quasi 100 milioni dosi somministrate

14:50 Noury (Amnesty): "Zaki modello di difensore diritti"

14:46 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 8 dicembre

14:31 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.554 contagi e 3 morti. A Roma 740 casi

14:27 Covid oggi Fvg, 763 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 8 dicembre

13:55 Variante Omicron, Pfizer: "Dose booster vaccino garantisce alta protezione"

13:07 Scala, Diana Bracco: "E' stata la Prima di tutto il Paese"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HUAWEI Ads Secures App Growth Awards Win

08 dicembre 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Ads has secured a win at this year's App Growth Awards.

Held in Berlin as part of the App Promotion Summit, the App Growth Awards recognise app innovation and app marketing progress, drawing submissions from around the world. Finalists are judged by industry experts, with HUAWEI Ads securing the UA award for impressive growth over the past year.

The award highlighted HUAWEI Ads' effective performance-driven UA solutions, inclusive of local support, competitive cost-per-thousand (CPM), successful cost-per-click (CPC) rate, as well as effective cost-per-action (CPA) and cost-per-install (CPI) for apps, games, and e-commerce solutions.

As well as recognising HUAWEI Ads' success in UA, the Awards showcased the platform's growth over the past year. HUAWEI Ads currently reaches over 1 billion connected Huawei devices and over 730 million Huawei device users, with daily global traffic exceeding 2.7 billion.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from the App Growth Awards," said Neo Miao, President of Business Growth, Huawei Mobile Services Europe, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "We welcome new partners to come on board as we continue our growth and look forward to working closer with our existing partners. Together, we will build an open, intelligent ecosystem to better connect the world."

HUAWEI Ads was praised for its tailored approach to advertising, with strong performance among its partners to prove it. One of HUAWEI Ads' key partners, an e-commerce provider, saw a 537% increase in daily activations and a 278% increase in CTR, while keeping the activation cost below 45%.

The platform is available to media agencies and app publishers worldwide, bridging communication between Huawei partners and device users. HUAWEI Ads can create niche audiences for partner ads, using the Data Management Platform (DMP) to target the intended demographic.

Huawei has worked to create an optimum user and partner experience with HUAWEI Ads. Users can access an in-app details page before downloading, and a promotion program is available for advertisers and certified agencies in Europe, providing free trials, early-bird incentives, and premium on-device resources.

HUAWEI Ads' success at this year's App Growth Awards demonstrates the platform's fast development– it has been described as 'one of the fastest-growing platforms in Europe' by AppsFlyer. In the coming years, HUAWEI Ads will continue to bring out new features to further improve its partner and user experience.

About HUAWEI Ads

HUAWEI Ads is a mobile marketing platform tailored for Huawei devices. By integrating the underlying algorithms and architecture, it gives advertisers unique and value driven ways to reach a global audience of smartphone users. It delivers a broad array of ad formats across display and search channels, including native, banners, video, and rewarded ads, to more than 730 million Huawei device users globally. In addition to the HUAWEI Ads platform, we offer HUAWEI Ads publisher service, which allows developers to integrate HUAWEI Ads kit and generate additional revenue from their apps.

For more information about HUAWEI Ads, visit: https://ads.huawei.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705117/Picture.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00409 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza win at this HUAWEI Ads at Berlino
Vedi anche
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
News to go
Fermo, scoperto falso non vedente con invalidità
News to go
Olimpiadi, Pechino: "Usa pagheranno il boicottaggio dei Giochi"
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Patrick Zaki sarà scarcerato ma non è stato assolto
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione nel foggiano: 32 gli arresti
News to go
Lampedusa, caro gasolio: marineria pronta a serrata porto
News to go
Manovra 2022, sciopero Cgil e Uil: Cisl si sfila
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza