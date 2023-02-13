Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Il coming out di Jankto: "Sono gay e non voglio nascondermi" - Video

14:31 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Berlusconi? Italia resta sostenitore impegno Nato"

14:27 Omicidio Chieti, donna strangolata con un cavo

14:09 Juve, Allegri contro il tifoso che fischia: "Stai zitto" - Video

13:37 Russia accusa gli Usa: "Reclutano terroristi Isis per attacchi contro di noi"

13:11 Sanremo 2023, per lettera Zelensky picco di 7 mln di telespettatori

13:02 Covid oggi Calabria, 49 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 13 febbraio

12:51 Ucraina, Crosetto: "Berlusconi? Governo parla con gli atti, nostri sono chiari" - Video

12:28 Pensioni, governo studia anticipo 4 mesi a figlio

12:17 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Berlusconi bacia mani insanguinate di Putin"

12:11 Regeni, Meloni e Tajani chiamati a testimoniare da gup

12:00 Ucraina, Crosetto: "Posizione Italia non è messa in discussione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei and partners win World AI Cannes Festival Special Prize for protecting Norway's endangered wild Atlantic salmon

13 febbraio 2023 | 13.57
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CANNES, France, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and its partners were awarded the Neurons Awards Special Jury Prize yesterday at World AI Cannes Festival 2023 for an AI-based solution to protect endangered wild Atlantic salmon native to Norway.

Wild Atlantic salmon are an integral part of Norway's identity, culture, and economy. However, its numbers have halved since the 1980s due to the proliferation of Pacific salmon (also known as pink or humpback salmon), an invasive species that out-competes its Atlantic cousin for resources and spawns in great numbers.

In 2021 under Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative, Huawei partnered with Berlevåg Jeger-og Fiskerforening (BJFF), a local association of hunters and anglers, to design and deploy an AI-based filtering system to prevent the spread of Pacific salmon in Norway's rivers, with the pilot project taking place in Storelva River in Berlevåg. The solution uses underwater video technology and AI to identify Pacific salmon, with an automated gate system filtering the invasive species into a holding tank and preventing them from swimming upstream to breed. The system lets wild Atlantic salmon and Arctic red-spotted salmon pass through to complete their breeding cycles. 

As well as preserving local biodiversity, the survival of wild Atlantic salmon is crucial to Norway's fishery industry as the genes for farmed salmon are pulled from wild salmon.

"Norway's wild salmon are threatened by other species, including humpback salmon and escaped farmed salmon. The monitoring system using AI is helping to stop this and enable future-proof river management," said Tor Schulstad, Administrator for BJFF.

With Huawei's Ascend platform providing the solution's computing infrastructure, local partners Simula Consulting and Troll Systems developed the recognition algorithm and automated sorting mechanism, respectively.

"It has been a very exciting and motivating project to be a part of. At Simula Consulting we strive to make deep tech available to everyone, and it's heartening to see that that can include wildlife," said Dr. Omar Richardson, Acting Chief Technology Officer for Simula Consulting.

Introduced this year at World AI Cannes Festival, the Neurons Awards Special Jury Prize recognizes projects that use AI for the common good and the creation of a better future. The winner is selected by a jury consisting of 12 representatives from the business world, academia, and the political community.

"We are honored to have won the first Neurons Awards Special Prize at WAICF. Huawei strongly believes in the power of digital technologies to build a more inclusive and sustainable society," said Zhang Minggang, Deputy Managing Director of Huawei France. "This project is proof that AI is making a difference in protecting the planet and we will continue working with our partners to deliver change through innovation. It was with this conviction that we launched our TECH4ALL initiative, through which Huawei has already been involved in dozens of projects that have a positive impact on communities, people, and the environment across the globe."

Following the successful pilot in Berlevåg, the scalable solution can potentially be expanded to Norway's system of 500 rivers, which also face the same problem with invasive Pacific salmon.

About Huawei TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative that aims to leave no one behind in the digital world. It focuses on four domains: enabling education equity and quality, conserving nature with technology, enabling inclusive healthcare, and development.

For more information, please visit Huawei TECH4ALL website at https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all

Follow us on Twitter at

https://twitter.com/HUAWEI_TECH4ALL

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999202/video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000701/KOV_3603.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-and-partners-win-world-ai-cannes-festival-special-prize-for-protecting-norways-endangered-wild-atlantic-salmon-301745067.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Ambiente ICT Politica_E_PA ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza endangered wild Atlantic salmon Huawei partners win World AI Cannes Festival Special Prize Norway's
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, donna estratta viva da macerie dopo 170 ore
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, 355 giorni di guerra
News to go
Ucraina, Berlusconi stigmatizza incontro tra Meloni e Zelensky
News to go
Cospito, procura generale della Cassazione: "Revocare il 41 bis"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, cresce ancora numero vittime
News to go
Turismo, 12 milioni di italiani scelgono montagna in primi 3 mesi 2023
News to go
Sanremo 2023, Zelensky: "L'Ucraina vincerà la guerra"
News to go
Ucraina, gruppo Wagner: "Conquistata Krasna Hora"
News to go
Elezioni regionali Lazio e Lombardia, urne aperte
News to go
Scuola, l'allarme di Svimez
News to go
San Valentino, torna la cena a lume di candela
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Missili russi su Romania e Moldavia sfida a Nato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza