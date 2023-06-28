Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:13 Siemens lancia nuovo software LV Insights X per gestione reti energetiche

11:03 Caldo, bollettino: bollino giallo in 4 città, verde nel resto d'Italia

10:42 Punta da zecca, bambina 4 anni contrae malattia di Lyme a Benevento

10:21 Egitto, palazzo crollato ad Alessandria: bilancio sale a 10 morti

10:10 Pompei (Deloitte): "Programma Dual Career sostiene crescita studenti-atleti"

09:56 Europei Under 21, Italia-Norvegia: probabili formazioni. Dove vederla in tv e streaming

09:41 Meloni: "Rischi da aumento tassi Bce. Stop polemiche su Mes"

08:36 Morto Gian Piero Raveggi, storico dirigente Rai

08:30 Rivolta Wagner, sospetti su un alto generale russo. Nyt: "Conosceva piani Prigozhin"

07:55 Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa: da ieri arrivati in 373

07:48 Francia, poliziotto uccide 17enne: notte di disordini a Nanterre

07:43 Terremoto oggi in Sicilia, scossa di magnitudo 3.1 sull'Etna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei at MWC Shanghai 2023: Boosting 5G Evolution Towards 5.5G to Revitalize the Digital Economy

28 giugno 2023 | 11.20
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has shown up in full force for MWC Shanghai 2023, with their activities all falling under their theme of "GUIDE to the Intelligent World". This year, the company's activities include an experiential tour that takes audiences to multiple cities to learn about their technology and business, as well as the launch of its newest innovative products and solutions for 5GigaGreen, 5G intelligent core networks, Intelligent OptiX Networks, private line + X products, and other intelligent digital transformation solutions.

At these activities, Huawei will also host numerous roundtables and dialogues with global operators, industry partners, and opinion leaders, to explore a variety of topics which include speeding up 5G prosperity, advancing intelligent digital transformation, and striding towards the 5.5G era to realize business, industry, and social value. The company says its goal is to create new value for customers and revitalize the digital economy through sustained innovation.

Sabrina Meng, Huawei's Rotating Chairwoman and CFO, gave a keynote titled "Embracing 5G transformation". She said, "The digital infrastructure of the future intelligent world will be deeply integrated into every aspect of our lives, industry, and society. It won't be based on advancements in individual technologies, but rather on incredibly massive, complex systems – the convergence of multiple elements. It's going to require systems-level thinking and design. When watching a chess game, you can see the big picture. But when you're playing chess, you focus on the details. Likewise, systematic capabilities to integrate technology and transform management are critical for the future success of 5G. First, let's talk about integrating different technologies. We can achieve greater synergy across cloud, networks, edge, and devices through systematic design and innovation across domains. When coupled with optimization across software, hardware, chips, and algorithms, we can address the challenges associated with developing complex solutions for vastly different industrial scenarios. Next, management transformation. Digital and intelligent transformation is not just about technology itself. It's more about transforming your approach to management. Going digital requires redefining the relationships between people, events, things, and theory, and adopting a more open, forward-looking management approach to address future challenges."

There are currently over 1.2 billion 5G users worldwide, and operators who moved quickly to develop 5G are already enjoying the first wave of benefits. This is thanks to the increasing network requirements being set by new applications in various markets. In the consumer market, new services like New Calling, cloud phones, and glasses-free 3D require faster data rates and lower latency, while in the industrial market, the RedCap ecosystem has matured, the passive IoT market is expanding, and the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) requires higher uplink speeds. These all-scenario applications are expected to result in 100 billion connections. These new service models are also expected to drive industry upgrade that will create a second wave of benefits.

Commercial 5G services hit the market four years ago, and has since been introduced to more than 17,000 private-network projects around the world. Both revenue from 5G private networks and the number of industrial connections have tripled. In addition, many operators have leveraged the CNY10 billion in revenue earned from 5GtoB private networks to drive a CNY100 billion increase in DICT revenue from cloud, data storage, and platform services. While many 5GtoB services were piloted in China, they have since expanded to other parts of the world, and have been commercially replicated in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These services allow industry customers to reduce costs and improve efficiency, while enabling intelligent digital transformation in industries like manufacturing, ports, mines, oil fields, and healthcare.

5.5G is also rapidly approaching for the communications industry. 5.5G technologies are expected to improve network capabilities 10-fold and create 100 times more business opportunities for operators. At this year's MWC Shanghai, Huawei is showcasing four of the major features of 5.5G – 10 Gbit/s downlink, 1 Gbit/s uplink, 100 billion connections, and native AI. It is also exploring the five connectivity areas expected to go mainstream with 5.5G – connectivity for people, for things, for vehicles, for industries, and for homes. Huawei has already started helping a number of operators around the world begin commercial verification of 5.5G. The 5.5G industry will continue growing quickly as the first release of 5.5G standards is expected to be frozen in the first half of 2024 and related technologies have already been extensively verified.

MWC Shanghai 2023 runs from June 28 to June 30 in Shanghai, China. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stands E10 and E50 in Hall N1 of Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as speeding up 5G prosperity, striding towards the 5.5G era, and intelligent digital transformation. 5.5G creates new business value in areas like connecting people, Internet of Things (IoT), and Internet of Vehicles (IoV), supporting countless industries as they move towards an intelligent world. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142857/Huawei_s_booths_MWC_Shanghai_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-at-mwc-shanghai-2023-boosting-5g-evolution-towards-5-5g-to-revitalize-the-digital-economy-301865570.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as Huawei at MWC Shanghai 2023 Huawei has shown up an experiential tour
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, Rustichelli (Antitrust): "E' tassa più odiosa per famiglie"
News to go
Berlusconi, grande attesa per l'apertura del testamento
News to go
Dieselgate, ex capo Audi Stadler condannato a 1 anno e 9 mesi
News to go
Calabria, maxi operazione Carabinieri: 43 arresti per associazione mafiosa
News to go
Calciomercato, Onana sempre più tentato dal Manchester City. All'Inter in arrivo Thuram
News to go
Bonus Estate 2023 turismo: cos’è, a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Italia-Usa, telefonata tra Meloni e Biden
News to go
Decreto lavoro, dall'assegno di inclusione alla proroga dello smart working
News to go
Giovani, nel 2022 'Neet' sono il 19%
News to go
Tunisia, von der Leyen: "Ue finalizzerà presto memorandum intesa"
News to go
Milano, ferirono agenti a corteo per Cospito: 6 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza