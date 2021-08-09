Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 10:22
comunicato stampa

Huawei, China Mobile, and Industry Partners Release 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution White Paper

09 agosto 2021 | 09.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei published a white paper titled 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution from a Network Perspective — Towards a New Era of Intelligent Connect X with China Mobile and other industry partners. This paper is the first in the industry to expand on the architecture and technical direction for 5G-Advanced, aiming to provide guidelines that will promote 5G technologies and construct a sustainable 5G industry.

Though scaling up rapidly, 5G has yet to reach maturity. To extract greater social and economic value from 5G, 3GPP officially announced 5.5G as the second phase of 5G, naming it 5G-Advanced. From here, industry partners reached consensus on 5G-Advanced development and composed this white paper to clarify the requirements and technologies for its evolution from 5G, thus expediting its development on networks.

5G is essential to upgrading service experience and fueling digital and intelligent transformation of industries. To penetrate deeper into industries, 5G requires the convergence of DT, OT, IT, and CT (DOICT). And the core network, akin to the brain of the E2E network, plays a pivotal role in 5G-Advanced network evolution. Therefore, we must promote the development of 5G core network architecture and technologies in line with our business models, as it will help operators improve ROI and help industry players better utilize 5G networks during digital and intelligent transformation.

To enhance network capabilities and meet ever-diversifying service requirements, 5G-Advanced will evolve both 5G architecture and technology.

At the architectural level, the 5G-Advanced network needs to fully consider the concept of cloud-native, edge network, network as a service, and continue to enhance network capabilities and eventually move toward cloud-network integration and computing-network integration. At the network technology level, 5G-Advanced networks need to have the characteristics of intelligence, convergence, and enablement.

With continuous enhancement, 5G-Advanced will allow us to rapidly roll out network functions and iterate them on-demand to fit into various service scenarios.

The white paper will serve as a valuable reference for 5G-Advanced development. For it to thrive, however, cooperation is needed. If you want to go far, go together. Huawei is eager to work out a solution with industry partners to ignite 5G development, and build a fruitful 5G industry.

Click here to download the 5G-Advanced Technology Evolution White Paper: link

in Evidenza