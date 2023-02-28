Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

Huawei Cloud at MWC23: Inspire New Value with Cloud Native

28 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Cloud session at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC23) is themed "Unleash Digital and Inspire New Value with Everything as a Service". Mark Chen, Director of Huawei Cloud Computing Solution Sales, led customers and partners in keynote speeches while launching the Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) European branch with the representatives from Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

In his speech, Mr. Chen said that Huawei Cloud stands ready to help businesses go global, enjoy new growth, and succeed together with its "Everything as a Service" strategy.

What is "Everything as a Service"?

Infrastructure as a Service for global accessibility: Huawei Cloud KooVerse offers a latency as low as 50 ms worldwide. This global cloud infrastructure has 29 Regions and 78 AZs in 170 countries and regions. This year, even more customers will enjoy Huawei Cloud thanks to new Regions in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Egypt.

Huawei Cloud is a long-running leader in cloud native. Today, its product portfolio celebrates new additions: Cloud Container Instance (CCI) and Cloud Container Engine (CCE) AutoPilot, teaming up with Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service (UCS) and CCE Turbo. Users now call APIs to use cluster resources and get as many as 4,000 containers added within 30 seconds.

The Landing Zone solution helps customers map IT/cloud governance architectures to business architectures. This one-stop solution coordinates organizations and accounts, finance, identities and access, resources, compliance and audit, and professional services. More than 40 control conditions are global and over 100 are service-specific. With Landing Zone, cloud migration is 80% more efficient, and resource utilization is 60% higher.

Technology as a Service for easy innovation: Huawei Cloud accelerates application modernization with four pipelines: CodeArts for software, DataArts for data, ModelArts for AI, and MetaStudio for digital content.

These pipelines include a series of innovative cloud services and features.

The first is GaussDB, a world-leading cloud native transaction database, delivers 45% higher test performance, zero RPO for cross-center dual-clusters, and EAL4+ security certification. It makes transactions faster, more stable, and more reliable.

Second, Pangu AI models, pre-trained with 100 billion parameters, have been proven effective in more than 100 use cases across 10 industries, such as meteorology, mining, and healthcare.

Then, MetaStudio, an efficiency promoter for content production, allows a virtual human made in just one week, not two months. It supports 1,000 virtual humans interacting in the 3D space with a latency of less than 100 ms.

Experience as a Service for shared excellence: MacroVerse aPaaS is a suite of core aPaaS, industry aPaaS, and SaaS packages built on Huawei's years of digital prowess. Two new releases for core aPaaS are KooSearch and KooMessage. KooSearch is an intelligent search engine with multiple AI models and more than 50 languages. KooMessage provides APIs to customize and send messages to 500 million devices of over 300 types, as well as analyze user data.

Joining hands with global partners, Huawei Cloud offers the Global Business Boosting solution and a new partner network. The solution paves the way for enterprises to go global by providing support in security compliance, application acceleration, intelligent localization, and enterprise services. The partner network incorporates two frameworks, GoCloud and Grow Cloud, to share both technology and success.

The Huawei Cloud session concluded with the launch ceremony of the CNEC European branch. As a global cloud native community, CNEC advocates cloud native for digital transformation. Its European branch offers a great chance for local top minds to share, grow, and dive deep into cloud native as a catalyst for local digital economies.

Huawei Cloud provides Everything as a Service with Cloud Native 2.0. Innovations in services, technologies, and models join the integration of cloud into production, consumption, and services. Together, Huawei Cloud and customers celebrate cloud migration and inspire new value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012185/Huawei_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012184/Huawei_2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-at-mwc23-inspire-new-value-with-cloud-native-301758498.html

