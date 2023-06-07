Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 23:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:02 Fiorentina-West Ham 1-2, viola k.o. in finale Conference League

22:13 E' morto Iron Sheik, il cattivo del wrestling e avversario di Hulk Hogan

22:09 Concorsi pubblici, arrivano nuove regole

21:09 Violenza sulle donne, dal cartellino giallo al braccialetto elettronico: le nuove misure

20:28 Premio Strega 2023, Rosella Postorino guida la Cinquina dei finalisti

20:17 Btp Valore da record, raccolti oltre 14,8 miliardi

19:54 Eternit bis, Stephan Schmidheiny condannato a 12 anni

18:58 Salvini: "Targa e assicurazione per biciclette e monopattini"

18:45 Sostenibilità, Giglio (Europ Assistance): "Tema che riguarda tutta l'azienda"

18:45 Fedez: "Luis ha lasciato Muschio Selvaggio, lite dopo Sanremo"

18:24 Fiorentina-West Ham, scontri a Praga: arrestati tifosi viola

18:21 A Young Innovators Business Forum siglato patto per rilancio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Cloud: Leading Cloud Native to Advance Global Smart Finance

07 giugno 2023 | 21.26
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2023, Huawei Cloud held a summit themed "Leading Cloud Native for Agile and Smart Finance", where more than 500 guests from world-leading financial institutions and companies exchanged ideas on the innovation trends of cloud native technologies and data-AI convergence and shared their practices.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, and Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Global Digital Finance, delivered welcome speeches. William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, delivered a keynote speech and released two innovative solutions: Financial Container Cloud and Cloud Native GaussDB(DWS).

"We are witnessing an unprecedented speed of digital transformation in the financial industry," Jacqueline said, "Technologies such as cloud native, data intelligence, and AIGC are not just buzzwords, but innovative solutions changing the financial landscape. They help financial institutions modernize processes, design personalized customer experiences, and build more products and services in a more agile way. I believe the destination of digital transformation is very clear, but the approach is full of challenges. We hope in the financial industry, both of us can work together to make impossible possible."

Jason stated, "We share with you our roadmap, our plans on technology. We want you to see the determination of Huawei, how we will dive deeper in developing technology, dive deeper in the financial industry. We think it's time for the cloud, also for AI. We need change. And Huawei is determined, committed to supporting all of you to address all of these changes."

William said that more and more top banks are deploying cloud native, and cloud native is paving the way to digital transformation for the finance industry. Following the Everything as a Service strategy, Huawei Cloud aims to become the cloud foundation and industry enabler for digital transformation. Banks will speed up their pace towards digital transformation and smart finance from three aspects: resilient infrastructure, modernized financial applications, and financial data-AI convergence.

First, resilient, all-in-cloud infrastructure. On the basis of security, stability, and reliability, resources on Huawei Cloud are highly scalable and elastic for financial institutions to use them on demand.

Second, modernized financial applications. Huawei Cloud aims to help financial institutions meet ever-changing demands, roll out new services faster, and ensure software quality and stability.

Third, a financial decision-making and analysis platform built on data-AI convergence. This platform is key to developing personalized and intelligent services, and allows financial institutions to predict and control risks more accurately.

At this summit, Huawei Cloud officially released the Financial Container Cloud and Cloud Native GaussDB(DWS). The Financial Container Cloud underpinned by Huawei Cloud Stack, the Financial Container Cloud is deployed in customers' on-premises data centers. It has four features: high performance, high scalability & security, high maintainability and good openness and compatibility. Huawei Cloud also upgrades its GaussDB(DWS), an all-scenario cloud data warehouse, to a serverless architecture with multiple industry-leading features.

Justin Chen, CTO of Bank Neo Commerce (BNC), the largest digital bank in Indonesia, shared his thoughts on building a digital bank with Huawei Cloud. He said that the company's digital bank services are fully backed by the elastic cloud resources. Their product iteration and rollout become faster, from months to days, and a more agile product portfolio allows them to meet the changing market needs. Running on Huawei Cloud, BNC witnesses a 10-fold increase in digital banking users to 23 million within nine months, who now enjoy seamless, convenient service experience.

Liu Bo, Deputy Director of the System Department under Data Center of Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), shared how ABC built a "1+4" cloud native platform for both stable and agile services. The one goal is 100% containerization.

Bai Jiong, Senior Data Warehouse Architect of China Merchants Bank (CMB), shared CMB's practices in exploring data value and driving business growth through cloud data warehouses. They built a hyperscale global financial core data warehouse on GaussDB(DWS) through joint efforts with Huawei, laying a solid foundation for digital CMB.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095741/image_845932_55295759.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095759/image_845932_55295884.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095760/image_845932_55295962.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-leading-cloud-native-to-advance-global-smart-finance-301845398.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22780 en US ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT Cloud native technologies Huawei Cloud Leading Cloud native Finance Summit 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza