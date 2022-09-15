Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:38
18:23 Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Russia lasci la centrale"

18:14 Boom dimissioni e un milione di contratti in più, i numeri del lavoro

18:07 Elezioni 2022, Emiliano chiama Meloni: "Frase da comizio non comprometta nostra amicizia"

18:06 Contraccezione, in Italia il 48% delle donne si informa su internet

18:03 Usa, libro rivela: "Per Melania Trump sbagliava tutto con Covid"

18:03 Mps-David Rossi, Commissione approva relazione: Pd non partecipa al voto

17:55 Federer si ritira, Pennetta: "Lascia il re del tennis"

17:48 Forum Sostenibilità, nella prima giornata focus su digitalizzazione e piani aziendali

17:45 Disabili, ingresso vietato al centro per l'impiego di Ortona

17:39 Carfagna: "Spero Terzo Polo abbia voti per condizionare formazione governo"

17:12 Covid oggi Italia, 17.978 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 15 settembre

16:59 Al Bano: "Io Bella ciao l'avrei cantata. Critiche a Pausini esagerate"

comunicato stampa

Huawei Cloud Pledges to Build Global Startup Ecosystem, to Enable 10,000 High-Potential Startups in Three Years

15 settembre 2022 | 14.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Huawei Cloud Global Startup Founders Summit held in Shenzhen, Huawei Cloud announced their commitment to building a global startup ecosystem and three key initiatives to accelerate startup growth: an innovative cloud platform, startup acceleration programs, and business resources. Joined by several veteran venture capitalists, they also announced the Huawei Cloud Accelerator, a program aiming at empowering startups at all stages of their lifecycles.

In his speech at the summit, Mr. Zhang Ping'an, Huawei Senior Vice President and Huawei Cloud CEO, said that Huawei Cloud firmly believes in the power of startups to change the world, and that Huawei Cloud is ready to share with startups Huawei's over 30 years of experience in technology and innovation, and to build a robust startup ecosystem powered by Huawei's global cloud infrastructure and extensive Technology-as-a-Service offerings, with the purpose of empowering startups and accelerating their growth on the cloud.

Huawei Cloud stresses driving innovation with technology and accelerating startup growth with a strong global ecosystem. This is why they have announced plans to step up efforts in ecosystem building along with three key initiatives — an innovative cloud platform, startup acceleration programs, and business resources. Over the next three years, Huawei plans to help 10,000 high-potential startups worldwide to accelerate innovation and growth on the Huawei cloud platform and in the greater ecosystem.

At the summit, Mr. Zhang Ping'an, joined by several veteran venture capitalists, officially announced Huawei Cloud Accelerator. This program currently focuses on six key areas: enterprise services/SaaS, AI, biotech, fintech, smart energy/carbon neutrality, and industrial digitization, but will later be expanded to cover more industries and domains. It offers an Early-stage Startup Bootcamp and an Industry-themed Bootcamp to meet the needs of startups at different stages of their lifecycle.

Going forward, Huawei Cloud is committed to working with partners and customers to build an inclusive, vibrant startup ecosystem, which is expected to become a powerful engine for digital transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899699/image_1.jpg 

ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT startup acceleration programs empowering startups at avvio startup
