Venerdì 11 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:01
comunicato stampa

Huawei Data Center Facility Unveils New Partner Policies and Product Innovations

11 novembre 2022 | 14.25
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Fairness, Trust, Growth, and Win-Win", Huawei Data Center Facility Global Ecosystem Policy and Product Launch Event was held on November 11 at Huawei's Sanyapo Park in China. During the event, new partner policies and product innovations, including FusionModule2000 6.0, a small/medium-sized modular data center solution, and Small SmartLi UPS, were introduced to partners from across the world. This event demonstrated Huawei's commitment to building a fair and strong partner ecosystem based on mutual trust for shared success.

In his opening speech, Mr. Hou Jinlong, President of Huawei Digital Power, said as the demand for data centers rises steeply, Huawei would continue to increase investments in the data center facility, focusing on the ecosystem, research and development, and team development. He highlighted that the company would comprehensively support partners and jointly contribute to the thriving data center industry.

Building a Thriving Ecosystem through Partner Enablement Initiatives and Incentive Programs

Partners are central to Huawei Digital Power's growth strategy. Charles Yang, President of Global Marketing and Sales Services Department at Huawei Digital Power, released Huawei Data Center Facility Global Ecosystem Policy at the event.

According to Yang's statement, Huawei does and will do whatever it can to set partners up for long-term success by offering partners industry-leading products and digital platforms. "Huawei adheres to a 'Being Integrated' Partner Ecosystem Strategy and Cooperative Principles of 'Shared benefits as the bridge, Integrity as the foundation, and Rules as the guarantee'. Thus, Huawei Data Center Facility brings forward 'Four Changes and Ten Policies' to build partner-oriented sales and service systems and pave a foundation for a mutual growth path," said Yang.

Huawei will help partner accelerate growth from the following four fronts:

Protection: We will take active measures to provide customer, deal, and regional protections, including the partner map, deal registration, and lump sum contracting, to safeguard customers' rights and benefits.

Profitability: We will create many incentive programs to boost partners' profits, and motivate partners' staff to improve capabilities through enablement initiatives.

Simplicity: We will improve ease of doing business with Huawei, upgrade IT systems, and launch a one-stop platform to scale partners' growth.

Growth: We will revamp the partner competency program and help partners build new capabilities to meet the needs of customers effectively.

New Innovations for a Low-carbon Future

At the launch event, Mr. Fei Zhenfu, President of Huawei Data Center Facility Domain, introduced two new additions to Huawei's Smart Modular DC and SmartLi uninterruptible power supply (UPS) series –FusionModule2000 6.0 and Small SmartLi UPS.

Featuring a brand-new design, FusionModule2000 6.0 is built to meet the demands of education, government, and retail customers who are looking for smaller and greener modular data centers. With green, simplified, and reliable features, its average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) can reach as low as 1.111. A data center with 100kW input power can reduce PUE by 30% using FusionModule2000 6.0 compared to the competitor's solution, thus saving electricity consumption by around $27,000 each year. It minimizes environmental needs with a small footprint, low height, and low weight. From equipment, and architecture to software, each component of FusionModule2000 6.0 is designed with safety as a top priority.

In addition, Huawei unveiled UPS2000-H, a simplified, reliable, green power supply solution integrated with SmartLi Mini, to meet customers' ever-evolving needs. UPS2000-H starts up with just one click and comes online within 3 minutes automatically, ensuring a simplified, fast and worry-free deployment. SmartLi Mini uses a pack-level fire extinguisher to prevent open flames from spreading, ensuring the superior reliability of UPS2000-H. The small SmartLi UPS solution delivers industry-leading efficiency of up to 96%, two percent higher than competitor models.

In addition, Huawei Data Center Facility Ecosystem Team made its first debut at the event. The new team will be dedicated to supporting and empowering partners to unleash their business potential.

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Huawei will continue to innovate and join hands with partners to achieve win-win cooperation with highly competitive data center solutions and trustworthy partner policies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944919/image1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-data-center-facility-unveils-new-partner-policies-and-product-innovations-301675577.html

