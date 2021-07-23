Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:54
Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV Product Suite Wins iF Design Award

23 luglio 2021 | 04.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two key products from Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV product suite --- SUN2000 Smart Energy Controller and LUNA 2000 Smart String Energy Storage System (ESS) --- have recently been honored with iF Design Awards 2021.

These awards demonstrate the global recognition of Huawei's creative and user-friendly designs that blend function and emotion, and fuse tech with nature. This marks the second such iF Design Award bestowed upon Huawei residential Smart PV solution, following the success of FusionSolar App in 2020.

Huawei has always adhered to user-centered and innovative product design principles to meet the needs of customers around the world.

Since 1953, the iF Design Award is organized by Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the oldest industrial design institute in Germany, and has become one of the world's three most prestigious design awards, and also known as the "Design Oscar".

It builds its reputation on independent, rigorous, and reliable guiding principles. Since 1953, the iF Design Award has been recognized internationally as a symbol of design excellence. The jury of almost 60 world-renowned experts from more than 20 countries select products that excel in design, user experience, and innovation based on rigorous criteria and procedures.

SUN2000 Smart Energy Controller

The SUN2000 Smart Energy Controller features a smooth and exquisite appearance that matches its powerful functions. As the first-of-its-kind smart PV inverter utilizing AI-boost arcing protection, the smart energy controller boasts the highest safety rating and can increase energy yields by 30% when coupled with the optimizer, providing users with safe, stable, and green energy. Thus, it enables families to enjoy a low-carbon life.

LUNA2000 Smart String Energy Storage System

The smooth, sleek, waterfall-inspired aesthetic design of LUNA2000 ensures a good fit in the home environment, where the device serves as a backup power supply. Advanced high-voltage parallel connection technology supports the mixed-use of both old and new batteries. Its modular design promises both pack-level and rack-level optimizations that can increase the charge and discharge capacity, maximizing the potential of each battery. The home energy storage system gives homeowners confidence and peace of mind with five layers of safety protection.

Huawei FusionSolar App

As an integral part of our residential solution, Huawei FusionSolar App was also recognized with an iF Design Award in 2020. The app refines management to the module level and offers a user-friendly interface, presenting all the information you need right at your fingertips. It also allows you to check home power consumption in real-time and provides suggestions on how to fully utilize excess solar energy, while supporting intelligent management of each PV module to improve the efficiency of energy production. This attention to detail even extends to the APP's interface that appears warm in color, bringing to mind the comforting warmth of home.

Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV solution has already been deployed in over 500,000 households around the world, and has redefined modern living through three-layer protection, proactive safety for the entire house, intelligent management of each PV module to ensure optimal power generation performance, and stable operation during power outages.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Product suite Wins iF Design Award Residential Smart Smart PV
