Venerdì 08 Aprile 2022
comunicato stampa

Huawei Helps Three Gorges Group Build the Largest Green Data Center Cluster in Central China

08 aprile 2022 | 09.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YICHANG, China, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29, 2022, Three Gorges Group completed the first phase of its Dongyuemiao Data Center Project in Yichang, Hubei. Huawei Digital Power provides the overall data center infrastructure solution for this project. The data center is located on the right bank of the Three Gorges Dam — one of the world's largest hydropower stations. Once all three phases of the project are completed, the data center will house 26,400 racks, spanning over 100,000 square meters — becoming the largest green data center cluster in central China.

The first phase of the project, costing CNY 845 million, built 4,400 racks with a footprint of 40,000 square meters, including a data center equipment room building, a communications command building, and a 35 kV substation. The entire power consumption of this first phase, amounting to over 200 million kWh electricity per year, will be supplied using clean hydropower generated by the Three Gorges Dam. The project is naturally cooled by water from the river to significantly reduce energy consumption and boost energy efficiency.

The Dongyuemiao Data Center is built in accordance with the national class-A equipment room standards. It utilizes industry-leading technologies along with proprietary, secure, and controllable products, to become the first large-scale, green, zero-carbon data center in China. Huawei provides the overall L0+L1 solution, including data center system architecture design, main equipment supply, and integrated project delivery and management.

The main equipment in the full-stack solution provided by Huawei Digital Power includes 160 modular equipment rooms, 38 PowerPODs, 320 SmartLi devices, 160 high-temperature fan walls, 1 iCooling@AI (smart cooling system), and 1 AI-Robot (for intelligent inspection). The equipment helps Three Gorges Group build a simplified, intelligent, safe, and green data center.

The whole China is actively working towards its recently announced carbon peak and neutrality goals. A major part of the process is reducing carbon emissions in data centers. Huawei Digital Power has spared no effort in helping Three Gorges Group build its Dongyuemiao Data Center into a green and zero-carbon data center. To achieve this goal, Huawei applies its cutting-edge iCooling@AI solution to control the annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) within 1.25. At the same time, the PowerPOD+SmartLi power supply solution ensures long-term reliable operation of the data center and reduces the power supply and distribution footprint by 40%, so it is able to house 500 more racks. The whole solution is prefabricated, so the customer can quickly deploy its various phases. This means TTM is 50% shorter compared with traditional data center construction practices.

The Dongyuemiao Data Center is a key digital transformation project for the Three Gorges Group and part of its 14th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes green, digital development. The data center project will help the country seamlessly transfer computing resources from East China to West China. With its central location in Hubei province near the Three Gorges Dam, the project has a reliable supply of clean energy along with a high level of security. It is yet another step toward expanding the economy along the Yangtze River, and supporting national digitalization across China.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNiHm3RzceU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783114/image_5003324_11692197.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
largest green data center cluster Centro Elaborazione Dati data center the data center will house
