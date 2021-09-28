Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:16 Caso Morisi, indagato per cessione stupefacenti uno dei due romeni

19:04 Covid oggi Liguria, 84 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 28 settembre

18:57 Morisi indagato, Meloni: "Notizie utilizzate politicamente"

18:44 Roma, Pippo Franco: "Con Michetti, mi candido per assessorato cultura"

18:27 Covid, via libera Aifa a tre farmaci per cure ricoverati

18:20 Olanda, piano per assassinare Rutte: arrestato leader politico

18:18 Scuola, Costarelli (presidi Lazio): "In quarantena solo compagno banco? Non siamo in aereo"

18:14 Covid oggi Lombardia, 345 contagi e 6 morti: a Milano 56 casi

18:10 Bollette luce e gas, aumenti ridotti da governo: ecco quanto

17:38 Terza dose vaccino a tutti, Costa: "Ragionevole, attendiamo indicazioni"

17:34 Travolto dal suo autocarro, morto camionista nel Palermitano

17:32 Scuola: Germanica di Roma: "Ci adatteremo a compagno di banco in quarantena, fiducia in Cts"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Hosts Official Launch of Europe's Innovation Lab for Digital Finance and Security - Fin²Sec

28 settembre 2021 | 15.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Initiative aims to overcome universal personal finance challenges with digital solutions

HELSINKI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Finance and Security Innovation Lab (Fin²Sec), a centre in which the common challenges in personal finance can be addressed through collaboration and product development, was launched today. The ambitious initiative driven by Huawei, will facilitate and support the financial services sector to develop technology to improve the financial health of customers, enhance their experiences and encourage loyalty.

Huawei and its R&D centre in Finland will work with researchers from Aalto University and University of Helsinki, as well as fifteen Lab participants¹ - banks and fintechs from across Europe. At the launch financial services brands including, Raiffeisen Digital from Austria, BLIK, a leading mobile payment system in Poland, and Neonomics, an open banking services pioneer from Norway, provided unique insight into the challenges of delivering digital solutions for customers.

"Huawei's objective is to deliver a seamless AI life experience for consumers and this means easy, convenient access to financial services," said Derek Yu, President of Central Eastern Europe, Nordic and Canada Region, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "The Digital Finance and Security Innovation Lab reinforces our commitment to facilitating new ideas that deliver solutions to the consumer needs of today. We are excited about opening doors for future technology and services and driving innovation. "

Factors behind digital transformation

The aims of  Fin²Sec focus on three key areas driving digital transformation: mobile technology, to enhance payment process and improve access in any location, circumstance or scenario; innovations that make the experience simpler and more convenient; and partnerships which bring together business, banking, academic and technology expertise to help develop universal solutions.

"As a global leader in industrial R&D with a long term strategy for investment in research, Huawei is well placed to launch and steer the Fin²Sec initiative," commented Wang Aimeng, President of Huawei Finland Research Center. "The digitalization of economies can succeed where research, education, and industry players are working together on common R&D collaborative projects."

Notes to Editors

¹ Brands to have declared their intention to participate and co-operate in Fin²Sec are Copenhagen Fintech, SOK, Intesa Sanpaolo, PAYSERA, VIA BILL, Smart ID, Neonomics, icard, Virtual Cards S.R.L, Sirumobile, Phyre, BLIK, Raiffeisen Digital, Fidesmo. 

About HUAWEI Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. HUAWEI's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.huawei.com/en 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637485/image.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Huawei Hosts Europe's Innovation Lab for Digital Finance Europe's Innovation Lab finance challenges
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaki, ancora un rinvio: terza udienza il 7 dicembre
News to go
Draghi a L'Aquila: "1,78 miliardi per la ricostruzione"
News to go
Elezioni Roma, Gualtieri: "Nostra visione è città dei 15 minuti"
News to go
Champions League, squadre italiane in campo
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Salvini spinge Bernardo
News to go
Blitz antidroga nel salernitano, 25 indagati per spaccio
News to go
Capienza cinema e stadi, le decisioni del Cts: cosa cambia
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi la seconda udienza
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, incontro Draghi-sindacati
News to go
Amministrative Marche, 28 i comuni chiamati a scegliere i propri sindaci
News to go
Clima, bambini di oggi vivranno eventi estremi fino a 7 volte più forti
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza