Domenica 25 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:54
Huawei Hosts the 9th Global Rail Summit in Berlin

24 settembre 2022 | 13.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In parallel with InnoTrans 2022, Huawei held the 9th Huawei Global Rail Summit, themed "Driving Digitalization in Future Rail, Create New Value Together". The summit brought together global industry leaders, ecosystem partners, and technical experts to discuss the future of the rail industry.

At the summit, Huawei launched the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) Solution, which aims to help build a more secure, efficient, and smarter railway mobile communications system. Mr. Wang Guoyu, COO of Huawei Aviation & Rail BU, and other guests attended the launch.

"Huawei helps customers go digital. We use innovative technologies — such as FRMCS, Wi-Fi 6, and all-optical networks — to reshape connections, reconstruct digital platforms, and facilitate data sharing and collaboration across multiple service systems in the rail industry. We hope to enable intelligent rail operations and O&M through joint innovation with our partners." said Mr. Xiang Xi, Vice President of Huawei Aviation & Rail BU.

Adhering to the concept of openness and cooperation, Huawei is committed to driving digital transformation along with rail customers and ecosystem partners. We complement each other's strengths, innovate together, explore industry standards, and build an ecosystem for rail digitalization.

At the summit, Jeffrey Sim, CEO of SBS Transit Rail Business, explained the company's digital journey. Vincenzo Bloise, International Sales Director of Almaviva, introduced how modern ICT solutions can boost digitalization in railways and Mr. Li Jie, President of Huawei Enterprise Wireless Domain, demonstrated how Huawei's FRMCS solution enables railway digitalization. In addition, Steven Xiong, CTO for the rail industry of Huawei Aviation & Rail BU, delivered a keynote speech titled "Driving Digitalization in Future Rail, Create New Value Together" and shared industry digitalization cases.

Huawei exhibited its innovative solutions and flagship products for the rail industry at InnoTrans 2022. These include leading ICT infrastructure, green energy, smart urban rail, and smart railway solutions.

Huawei aims to reshape rail connectivity and enable secure, intelligent, green, and sustainable development. We will continue to dive into innovative practices and deploy its leading ICTs to lay a digital foundation for the industry. Huawei will build smart applications in collaboration with our partners, steadily advancing industry digital transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906457/image_986294_44382169.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-hosts-the-9th-global-rail-summit-in-berlin-301632547.html

