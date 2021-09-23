Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:54
comunicato stampa

HUAWEI IdeaHub Series Upgrade to Accelerate Smart Classroom and Smart Office Experience

23 settembre 2021 | 18.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Huawei launched the IdeaHub Board Edu, a brand-new model from its Intelligent Collaboration product series. Announced during an online forum broadcast around the world, the new product is designed to support the digitalization of education and office. It features a range of upgraded functions including a smart whiteboard and wireless projection that ease the transition from off- to online collaboration.

HUAWEI IdeaHub Board series plays an important role in facilitating digital education. It meets institutions' needs to create digital and collaborative classrooms, and offer hybrid learning. The 4K interactive screen provides users with rich visual experience of high definition and real colors. The optical anti-blue light technology protects users' eyes while causing no color cast. And the optical bonding enables the writing on whiteboard smoother.

Members of Huawei's Intelligent Collaboration team also shared examples of the upgraded user experience. New software updates enable users to easily share or take away whiteboard content by scanning a QR code and locking the large screen when needed. They also highlighted the IdeaHub Controller, which allows users to remotely and freely control camera, microphones, and speakers without walking to the large screen.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Pan Yong, Vice President of Intelligent Vision and Intelligent Collaboration Marketing and Solution Sales Department, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, remarked, "In most organizations, key decisions and big ideas are made and generated in meetings. The HUAWEI IdeaHub series was designed with this in mind, enabling organizations to quickly build a digital collaboration center and maintain effective connection with teams spread across various locations." Huawei Smart Classroom Solution with the core of IdeaHub Board series products provides three main application scenarios: digital classroom, collaborative classroom, and hybrid learning, meeting teaching and learning requirements in different scenarios and unleashing the power of digital education.

Its extensive functions also make HUAWEI IdeaHub suitable for use in other sectors, including healthcare, finance, energy and etc. Poland's Kozminski University recently deployed their smart classrooms based on IdeaHub, noting how it has enriched the digital learning experience.

As industries embrace their 'new normal', accelerating digitalization has become a key priority. The HUAWEI IdeaHub series products are designed to help organizations navigate the challenges they face and drive their business forward.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
