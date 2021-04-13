Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution Accelerates Digital Transformation Across Industries

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 18th Huawei Global Analyst Summit held in Shenzhen from April 12 to 14, Huawei announced the latest innovations and developments in its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution.

At this annual event, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Go Digital Faster with the Intelligent Cloud-Network". In the speech, Mr. Zhao shared how the Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution accelerates digital transformation across industries in four major scenarios: cloud campus network, cloud WAN, hyper-converged data center network, and cyber security.

Cloud migration is the key path for digital transformation. According to IDC statistics, 80% of enterprises will speed up their cloudification by the end of 2021, and multi-cloud access — including public, private, and hybrid clouds — will be a major choice for enterprises looking to migrate to the cloud.

Today's enterprises may tend to migrate their office services to public clouds. However, as digital transformation intensifies, it is inevitable that enterprises will migrate their production services to the cloud as well.

Mr. Zhao said, "Cloud-network is the foundation for enterprise migration to the cloud. By supplying almost limitless computing power and intelligence, cloud-network enables all industries to scale new heights of productivity, unleash the potential of data elements, and ignite the vitality of the digital economy."

Nowadays, cloud technologies develop at a much faster pace that networks, which act as a bottleneck to effective cloud utilization. In this context, four challenges are now faced by cloud-network: fast cloud but slow network, difficult experience guarantee, challenging network O&M, and difficult security protection.

To address these challenges, Huawei follows the "digital, intelligent, and service-oriented" philosophy and further innovates its end-to-end Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution. This underscores Huawei's efforts to empower intelligence with data and enable enterprises to better deploy and use clouds.

Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution delivers innovative offerings in four major scenarios.

Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution delivers an unprecedented level of cloud-network synergy needed to address the disruptive network architecture changes brought by ever-changing service needs and emerging technological innovations. Looking ahead, Huawei will work with more customers and partners to deeply engage in various industries — from digital government to smart cities and from industrial automation to remote smart healthcare — thereby injecting a new momentum to digital transformation of all industries.

