Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 17:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:11 Covid Piemonte, oggi 1.057 contagi e 75 morti: bollettino 13 aprile

17:00 Covid Campania, oggi 1.627 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 13 aprile

16:54 Ferrero debutta nei gelati, ad aprile in arrivo gli stecchi Rocher e Raffaello e i ghiaccioli Estathé

16:53 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson e trombosi, rinviata distribuzione in Europa

16:50 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.164 contagi e 36 morti. A Roma 600 casi

16:46 Covid Calabria, oggi 577 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 13 aprile

16:41 J.K. Rowling e 'Il Maialino di Natale': nuovo libro il 12 ottobre

16:32 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, Galli: "Più rischi in esame con mezzo di contrasto"

16:22 Moderna, "trombosi, nessun legame dopo 64,5 milioni di vaccini"

16:21 Covid, Filograna: "Pronti a scendere in campo per prossime amministrative"

16:06 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson e trombosi, "nesso causale non stabilito"

16:03 Covid Fvg, oggi 371 contagi e 17 morti: dati 13 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution Accelerates Digital Transformation Across Industries

13 aprile 2021 | 17.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 18th Huawei Global Analyst Summit held in Shenzhen from April 12 to 14, Huawei announced the latest innovations and developments in its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution.

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, is delivering a keynote speech entitled "Go Digital Faster with the Intelligent Cloud-Network"

At this annual event, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Go Digital Faster with the Intelligent Cloud-Network". In the speech, Mr. Zhao shared how the Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution accelerates digital transformation across industries in four major scenarios: cloud campus network, cloud WAN, hyper-converged data center network, and cyber security.

Cloud migration is the key path for digital transformation. According to IDC statistics, 80% of enterprises will speed up their cloudification by the end of 2021, and multi-cloud access — including public, private, and hybrid clouds — will be a major choice for enterprises looking to migrate to the cloud.

Today's enterprises may tend to migrate their office services to public clouds. However, as digital transformation intensifies, it is inevitable that enterprises will migrate their production services to the cloud as well.

Mr. Zhao said, "Cloud-network is the foundation for enterprise migration to the cloud. By supplying almost limitless computing power and intelligence, cloud-network enables all industries to scale new heights of productivity, unleash the potential of data elements, and ignite the vitality of the digital economy."

Nowadays, cloud technologies develop at a much faster pace that networks, which act as a bottleneck to effective cloud utilization. In this context, four challenges are now faced by cloud-network: fast cloud but slow network, difficult experience guarantee, challenging network O&M, and difficult security protection.

To address these challenges, Huawei follows the "digital, intelligent, and service-oriented" philosophy and further innovates its end-to-end Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution. This underscores Huawei's efforts to empower intelligence with data and enable enterprises to better deploy and use clouds.

Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution delivers innovative offerings in four major scenarios.

Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution delivers an unprecedented level of cloud-network synergy needed to address the disruptive network architecture changes brought by ever-changing service needs and emerging technological innovations. Looking ahead, Huawei will work with more customers and partners to deeply engage in various industries — from digital government to smart cities and from industrial automation to remote smart healthcare — thereby injecting a new momentum to digital transformation of all industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486723/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Analyst Summit held in Shenzhen Huawei announced At Huawei Global
Vedi anche
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza