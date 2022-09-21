Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network, Unleashing Industry Digital Productivity

BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the second day of HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Zhao Zhipeng, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Intelligent Cloud Network, Unleashing Industry Digital Productivity" and elaborated on how Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution further improves industry customer experience in three dimensions — easy, agile, and simplified — by continuously building its capabilities in CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus scenarios. At the conference, Huawei also unveiled the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 AP AirEngine 8771-X1T, 400G-ready next-generation campus core switch CloudEngine S16700, and ultra-compact universal-service aggregation router NetEngine 8000 M4. These products help lay a solid data foundation to further unleash digital productivity.

Zhao Zhipeng highlighted that core services across various industries are gradually undergoing digital transformation, which poses higher requirements on networks. For example, as the financial sector moves toward Bank 4.0, stable-state and agile-state services coexist, driving financial service systems to be moved to multiple or hybrid clouds. In the public service sector, digital transformation involves data streamlining across functional departments and requires services to be transported in a unified manner. In the manufacturing and energy sectors, hundreds of types of sensors need to connect to the network, increasing network complexity multi-fold.

To address the preceding challenges, Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution further enhances the experience for industry customers in three dimensions — easy, agile, and simplified — by continuously building its capabilities in CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus scenarios.

Piyapong Worakee, CIO of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), delivered a speech entitled "Digital Transformation Journey and Future of EGAT Smart Campus Network." In this speech, he shared how Huawei's Intelligent Network Solution helped EGAT build an efficient, innovative, green, and secure campus network. This in turn provides both stable and reliable energy supply for the region, and ensures a happy life in Thailand on EGAT's digital transformation journey.

Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution serves customers in sectors such as education, government, transportation, finance, and energy in more than 150 countries and regions. In the future, Huawei will work with its customers and partners to dive deeper into various industry scenarios to unleash digital productivity. Specifically, Huawei will continue to explore next-generation technologies for various industries and innovate in six directions: green ultra-broadband (GUB), multi-domain network AI (MNA), ubiquitous network security (UNS), IPv6 Enhanced, high resilience & low-latency networking (HRL), and massive heterogeneous IoT (MHI).

