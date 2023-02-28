Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches Next-Generation ICT Energy Solutions to Drive Low-Carbon Network Development

28 febbraio 2023 | 06.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 held in Barcelona, the world's largest and most influential event for the connectivity industry, Bob He, President of Huawei Data Center Facility and Critical Power Product Line, launched the next-generation energy solutions for the ICT sector on February 27. These solutions are designed to assist operators worldwide in building simple, green, and intelligent networks.

Intelligent Site Power: A Key Enabler for Green and Low-Carbon Network

Traditional energy solutions for telecom sites typically result in a high total cost of ownership (TCO) and contribute significantly to network carbon emissions. In an effort to assist telecom operators in building green sites and achieving their carbon neutrality goals, Huawei has introduced the concept of 'Site Power Low-Carbon Target Network'. This innovative solution integrates power electronics and digital technologies to build sites that offer 'Intelligent Simplicity', 'Intelligent Green', and 'Intelligent Saving'.

Intelligent Simplicity: By changing the site structure from rooms to cabinets or from cabinets to poles, Huawei's solution simplifies 4G/5G deployment and improves site energy efficiency (SEE) from 60% to 97%.

Huawei's 12kW Blade Power System can be mounted on poles, reducing the system's footprint from 1 square meter to 0. It takes only 2 hours to deploy. The system utilizes natural heat dissipation to achieve up to 97% SEE.

Intelligent Green: By utilizing multi-energy intelligent scheduling, we can lower the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) while increasing the proportion of green power used for sites. Huawei's iSolar 2.0 solution adopts high-voltage serial connection architecture and four-in-one solar blade products to make green power acquisition easier and reduce engineering costs by 15%. Additionally, PV optimizers are used to reduce shading losses and increase clean power generation by 20%. The solar+storage intelligent synergy can enable the green power utilization rate to reach 100%.

Intelligent Saving: Lithium batteries, which serve as both backup power sources and energy storage systems (ESSs), will be widely used at sites. Equipped with lithium batteries, telecom sites will increase revenue and reduce expenditure by leveraging new applications such as peak staggering and virtual power plants (VPPs). Huawei's Cyclic CloudLi solution, known as 200Ah@5U, offers a 50% improvement in capacity over the previous-generation product, thereby maximizing energy storage value.

Smart DC, Building the Green Future

Data centers serve as the foundation of the digital world but consume considerable amounts of energy. Huawei introduces end-to-end green data center solutions for large, small and medium-sized data centers to help operators advance their carbon neutrality goals.

Power System: As a preferred solution for power supply systems in large data centers, Huawei PowerPOD 3.0 features footprint-saving, power-saving, time-saving, and worry-free. It reduces the number of cabinets from 21 to 10 and saves 50% of floor space. Additionally, the S-ECO mode improves the efficiency to 98.4% from the previous 95.4%. By using prefabricated busbars instead of cables, delivery time is reduced from 2 months to 2 weeks. Besides, the iPower intelligent feature enables predictive maintenance, transforming reactive maintenance into proactive maintenance.

Cooling System: EHU, an indirect evaporative cooling solution, uses polymer heat exchangers and EC fans to maximize the use of free cooling sources. It reduces multiple heat exchanges to one-time heat exchange, improving cooling efficiency. Compared with traditional chilled water solutions, the EHU solution achieves a power usage effectiveness (PUE) as low as 1.15 and water usage effectiveness (WUE) as low as 0.37 in an Ireland data center project, and reduces the number of operation and maintenance items by 60%. By using modular and prefabricated architecture, the cooling system integrates multiple components into one container, shortening the delivery time by 50%.

In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate and cooperate with global partners to help operators build green and low-carbon networks amid the global transition to carbon neutrality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011308/Bob_he.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-next-generation-ict-energy-solutions-to-drive-low-carbon-network-development-301757451.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza assist operators worldwide are designed to held in Barcelona Mobile World Congress
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza