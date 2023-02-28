Huawei Launches Next-Generation ICT Energy Solutions to Drive Low-Carbon Network Development

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 held in Barcelona, the world's largest and most influential event for the connectivity industry, Bob He, President of Huawei Data Center Facility and Critical Power Product Line, launched the next-generation energy solutions for the ICT sector on February 27. These solutions are designed to assist operators worldwide in building simple, green, and intelligent networks.

Intelligent Site Power: A Key Enabler for Green and Low-Carbon Network

Traditional energy solutions for telecom sites typically result in a high total cost of ownership (TCO) and contribute significantly to network carbon emissions. In an effort to assist telecom operators in building green sites and achieving their carbon neutrality goals, Huawei has introduced the concept of 'Site Power Low-Carbon Target Network'. This innovative solution integrates power electronics and digital technologies to build sites that offer 'Intelligent Simplicity', 'Intelligent Green', and 'Intelligent Saving'.

Intelligent Simplicity: By changing the site structure from rooms to cabinets or from cabinets to poles, Huawei's solution simplifies 4G/5G deployment and improves site energy efficiency (SEE) from 60% to 97%.

Huawei's 12kW Blade Power System can be mounted on poles, reducing the system's footprint from 1 square meter to 0. It takes only 2 hours to deploy. The system utilizes natural heat dissipation to achieve up to 97% SEE.

Intelligent Green: By utilizing multi-energy intelligent scheduling, we can lower the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) while increasing the proportion of green power used for sites. Huawei's iSolar 2.0 solution adopts high-voltage serial connection architecture and four-in-one solar blade products to make green power acquisition easier and reduce engineering costs by 15%. Additionally, PV optimizers are used to reduce shading losses and increase clean power generation by 20%. The solar+storage intelligent synergy can enable the green power utilization rate to reach 100%.

Intelligent Saving: Lithium batteries, which serve as both backup power sources and energy storage systems (ESSs), will be widely used at sites. Equipped with lithium batteries, telecom sites will increase revenue and reduce expenditure by leveraging new applications such as peak staggering and virtual power plants (VPPs). Huawei's Cyclic CloudLi solution, known as 200Ah@5U, offers a 50% improvement in capacity over the previous-generation product, thereby maximizing energy storage value.

Smart DC, Building the Green Future

Data centers serve as the foundation of the digital world but consume considerable amounts of energy. Huawei introduces end-to-end green data center solutions for large, small and medium-sized data centers to help operators advance their carbon neutrality goals.

Power System: As a preferred solution for power supply systems in large data centers, Huawei PowerPOD 3.0 features footprint-saving, power-saving, time-saving, and worry-free. It reduces the number of cabinets from 21 to 10 and saves 50% of floor space. Additionally, the S-ECO mode improves the efficiency to 98.4% from the previous 95.4%. By using prefabricated busbars instead of cables, delivery time is reduced from 2 months to 2 weeks. Besides, the iPower intelligent feature enables predictive maintenance, transforming reactive maintenance into proactive maintenance.

Cooling System: EHU, an indirect evaporative cooling solution, uses polymer heat exchangers and EC fans to maximize the use of free cooling sources. It reduces multiple heat exchanges to one-time heat exchange, improving cooling efficiency. Compared with traditional chilled water solutions, the EHU solution achieves a power usage effectiveness (PUE) as low as 1.15 and water usage effectiveness (WUE) as low as 0.37 in an Ireland data center project, and reduces the number of operation and maintenance items by 60%. By using modular and prefabricated architecture, the cooling system integrates multiple components into one container, shortening the delivery time by 50%.

In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate and cooperate with global partners to help operators build green and low-carbon networks amid the global transition to carbon neutrality.

