Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:38 M5S, Vacca: "Campagna odio su Di Maio o pretesto per uscire da governo?"

10:26 Caso Di Maio, M5S si riunisce di nuovo

09:45 Benzina e diesel, oggi prezzi ancora in aumento

09:38 Ucraina, Borrell: "Blocco Russia del grano è vero crimine guerra"

09:38 Csel: a Milano, Firenze e Venezia più ristori rispetto a perdite tassa di soggiorno

09:32 Csel, città d'arte le più penalizzate su tassa soggiorno da effetto covid

09:27 Turismo, Csel: "Crollo tassa di soggiorno colpisce Italia centrale"

09:12 1000 Miglia, in archivio l’edizione 2022 vinta da Vesco-Salvinelli

09:06 Csel, nel 2021 timidi segnali ripresa per tassa soggiorno

08:56 Verona, ecco la lettera del vescovo Zenti: "Chi vota pensi a famiglia e dica no a gender"

08:43 M5S, Renzi: "Non succederà nulla, hanno paura di andare a casa"

08:17 Colombia, Gustavo Petro presidente: primo di sinistra in storia Paese

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches Tech Arena Competition

20 giugno 2022 | 10.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, Huawei launched the Tech Arena competition at Viva Technology 2022, one of Europe's biggest tech summits. Huawei's Tech Arena competitions are sponsored and designed by Huawei's worldwide labs in partnership with top universities to give students from around the world more opportunities to experience and learn how to solve real-world problems.

Xiang Zishang, Vice President of Huawei's European Research Institute, explained how the company plans to host at least 10 Tech Arena competitions for over 1,000 students during the 2022–2023 school year. These competitions will be hosted in many different countries, including France, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, and Israel. Huawei hopes this systematic approach to tech competitions will allow more students to participate in and benefit from this kind of program.

When discussing the planned content of the competition, Xiang said, "We must broaden our horizons, communicate with talent to understand their needs, and help more outstanding talent grow and emerge from these competitions." Therefore, the themes and focuses of these competitions will cover a broad range of cutting-edge technological topics. Previous challenges have focused on topics such as optical network modeling and real-time intelligence and automotive applications.

Contestants will have the opportunity to test their skills involving coding, algorithms, mathematics, and engineering to solve real-world industry problems. The competitions will each have six winners, who will receive cash rewards or Huawei consumer products, such as smart watches and laptops.

Tech competitions like Tech Arena offer platforms for local talent to improve their skills and create a space between industry and academia where talented students can learn new ways to apply their academic knowledge to real world challenges. The commercial value generated by this knowledge, in turn, drives new research and breakthroughs.

Dario Rossi, a laboratory director at Huawei's Paris Research Center, explained, "Today's students will be the researchers of tomorrow. Being exposed early to interesting and challenging problems can motivate them to pursue a high-profile technical career."

Huawei currently operates many R&D research centers in Europe, mainly staffed with local researchers. They also currently partner with over 300 universities and 900 research institutes around the world on international talent cultivation and research. In 2021, the company's annual spending on university funding and partnerships jumped to US$400 million, an increase over previous years.

For more information on 2022's French Tech Arena competition, please visit us at: xianti.fr

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Politica_E_PA ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Huawei's Tech Arena competitions Huawei launched real world problems Huawei's Tech Arena
Vedi anche
News to go
Matteo Berrettini riconquista il Queen’s
News to go
Incendio Malagrotta, a Fiumicino diossine oltre i valori
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Roma, fugge all’alt vicino Vaticano: arrestato dopo inseguimento
News to go
Autostrade, le news su traffico e cantieri oggi
News to go
Armi Ucraina, scontro Conte-Di Maio
Caro carburante, "serve tetto a prezzo benzina e diesel"
News to go
Bimba uccisa, Procura Catania: "Più di undici coltellate"
News to go
Terrorismo, egiziano arrestato a Roma per propaganda jihadista sul web
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Pornografia minorile, arrestato un insegnante delle elementari
News to go
Colombia, ballottaggio il 19 giugno per decidere il Presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza