Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
Huawei Launches the Digital Managed Network Solution to Boost New Growth for Carriers' B2B Services

01 marzo 2023 | 11.27
LETTURA: 4 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2023, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, launched the Digital Managed Network Solution and products for carriers' B2B services. It will help carriers seize digital transformation opportunities and boost new growth. This solution provides digital managed network capabilities and rich product portfolios, helping carriers transform from ISPs to MSPs.

As industry digitalization gains momentum, two trends are becoming increasingly evident. The first is that cloud-based enterprise service applications extend from office systems to production systems, requiring better quality assurance and a more secure network environment. The second is that enterprise networks evolve towards fully wireless and network management shifts from static to dynamic, all of which complicate network assurance and necessitate real-time management capabilities. In particular, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack the necessary funds and talent to follow these trends and are therefore in urgent need of high-quality and affordable managed services. Carriers have a large number of private line customers and boast three advantages: strong customer relationships, best-in-class network connectivity, and professional experience. As such, it is easier for carriers to provide managed network services for enterprise customers and quickly gain market growth.

Leading global carriers are actively transforming into digital managed network service providers. To facilitate this, Huawei launched the Digital Managed Network Solution and products at this year's MWC. These new offerings help carriers add digital managed network services — including Managed LAN, Managed WAN, Managed security, and Managed DCN — on top of IP private lines. These offerings can also enable carriers to upgrade the quality assurance and automation capabilities of their network infrastructures for differentiated site-to-cloud private lines.

Featured offerings include the following:

Looking ahead, Zhao said Huawei will continue to invest more in innovative products and solutions tailored to industry digital transformation and carry out joint innovation with customers and industry partners. Doing so will help carriers transform into digital managed network service providers, accelerate industry digital development, and boost new growth.

MWC Barcelona 2023 runs from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to lay the foundation for 5.5G and build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012264/Leading_global_carriers_transforming_digital_managed_network_service_providers_To.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-the-digital-managed-network-solution-to-boost-new-growth-for-carriers-b2b-services-301759368.html

