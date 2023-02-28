Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:14 Maltempo, allerta meteo arancione e gialla domani 1 marzo: regioni coinvolte

17:53 Salario minimo, Tridico: "Con soglia 9 euro lordi pensioni più alte del 10%"

17:40 Migranti Crotone, Piantedosi: "Ho detto 'fermatevi, verremo a prendervi'" - Video

17:15 Aviaria, Gb avvia piano che include pandemia: cosa dicono esperti

16:51 Pd, Schlein star alla Camera: foto e abbracci in Transatlantico

16:50 Jeremy Renner pubblica video sulla riabilitazione: "A qualunque costo"

16:46 Terzo Polo, Richetti: "Partito unico? Pronti a partire, congresso entro ottobre"

16:40 Naufragio migranti Crotone, Guardia Costiera: "Nessuna segnalazione da chi era a bordo"

16:29 Sanzioni Russia, le riserve della Banca centrale sono 'un buco nero'

16:21 Rc auto, con auto vecchia si spende il 20% in più su assicurazione

16:15 Bare bianche e giocattoli per i bimbi morti nel naufragio

16:12 Varese, cade da altezza di 5 metri in una cava: 22enne grave

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches the Industry's First Dual-Engine Container Solution, Boosting the Transition Towards 5.5G

28 febbraio 2023 | 15.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch event held on February 27 during MWC23, Richard Liu, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, declared the release of the world's first Dual-Engine Container solution, which accommodates both VMs and containers within a single architecture. It is designed to build a carrier-grade and fully-converged telco cloud base to improve network performance and reliability, facilitating transition towards a 5.5G future.

The telco industry has seen rapid cloudification in the past decade. During the process, VM-based deployments helped industry players gain tremendous business success. Telco cloud has become one of the most important infrastructures for mobile communications. With the advent of 5.5G, container-based deployment has become the main direction for operators in developing cloud-based networks. However, containers are yet to be improved in order to fulfill carrier-grade capabilities and provide high performance, high reliability, easy O&M, and a smooth evolution required for telco services in the 5.5G era.

Huawei has taken the lead in launching the industry's first Dual-Engine Container solution, which accommodates VMs and containers in the same resource pool. Key technologies such as programmable high-performance framework, subhealth detection, cross-layer fault demarcation, and storage bypass are leveraged to further enhance carrier-grade cloud-native capabilities. This fully-converged architecture outperforms the VM-based architecture, frees the existing software from correlative upgrades, improves network reliability, and makes O&M easier.

This solution allows both VMs and containers to be managed in compliance with ETSI standards, enables operators to adopt containers to their existing networks through capacity expansion instead of a new deployment, and facilitates the sharing of existing resources. All this tightens integration and shortens the time to market (TTM). On the journey to an all-container network, Huawei chooses such a deterministic architecture to address the uncertainties influencing the pace of progress and to realize the convergence of resources, management, and deployment.

Richard mentioned at the event that the industry is entering the 5.5G era. New services and scenarios are emerging, posing new requirements for networks. The Dual-Engine Container solution will help operators consolidate their network foundation, accelerate service innovation, and build competitive advantages, finally achieving business success.

Huawei will work with industry partners to continuously enhance network connectivity, enable full-service scenarios, and help operators create industry value in building an intelligent world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011971/image_5001747_51278344.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-the-industrys-first-dual-engine-container-solution-boosting-the-transition-towards-5-5g-301758103.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Huawei Launches Solution Launch event held it .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
News to go
Brexit, von der Leyen: "Accordo di principio su protocollo Irlanda"
News to go
Migranti, nel Mediterraneo 26mila morti in 10 anni
News to go
Nato, Cavusoglu: "Svezia rispetti impegni presi o sì impossibile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza