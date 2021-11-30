Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:28 Covid, Zaia: "Quasi tutta Italia rischia zona gialla"

11:02 Mattarella: "C'è recrudescenza dei contagi, non abbassare la guardia"

10:48 Bollette, Draghi: "Pronti a intervenire ancora sui rincari"

10:41 Draghi: "Tutti vadano d'accordo su sfide essenziali per l'Italia"

10:22 Covid, Mattarella: "Non abbassare la guardia, massima responsabilità"

10:16 Freddo e temperature a picco, torna la pioggia: ecco dove

10:10 Vaccino covid, Ricciardi: "Quarta dose? Vediamo quanto dura la terza"

09:57 Variante Omicron, Ema: "Vaccini continueranno a proteggere"

09:54 Abbott, marchio Ce per primo test del sangue per traumi cranici

09:35 Di Maio: "Al via beIT, la comunicazione è strategica per l'export"

09:23 Covid scuola, Dad e quarantena se c'è un positivo in classe

09:12 Carabiniere accoltellato in tentata rapina a Torino, fermato un minore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei OceanStor Pacific Storage Takes Second Place in the IO500 List

30 novembre 2021 | 09.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei OceanStor Pacific Storage (Huawei HPDA Lab) took second place in the IO500 list, which is one of the world's leading HPC storage performance rankings.

Huawei OceanStor Pacific storage is a next-gen intelligent distributed storage that has been put into large-scale commercial use worldwide thanks to its:

The IO500® is one of the world's leading HPC storage performance rankings. It has been widely recognized by research institutions, including universities, national laboratories, and commercial companies. Since November 2017, the IO500 list has been released at the top HPC conferences (SC in the US and ISC in Germany). Against this backdrop, I/O performance has become an important indicator for measuring the efficiency of supercomputer applications. Specifically, it measures storage performance using two key indicators: data bandwidth (GB/s) and read/write speed (IOPS). Storage systems are evaluated by simulating different I/O models, from light to heavy workloads. Scores are obtained from the geometric mean of performance values across all scenarios. By limiting the benchmark to 10 nodes, the test challenges single-client performance from the storage system. The 10-node list is a good reference framework for users because it closely represents the scale that an actual parallel program can achieve and better reflects the I/O performance that the storage system can provide in real-world application.

For more information, please visit Huawei OceanStor Pacific Storage website

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698802/Huawei_OceanStor_Pacific_Storage.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza storage performance rankings Huawei OceanStor Pacific Storage Takes second Place storage Handheld Personal Computer
Vedi anche
News to go
Cancellate Universiadi di Lucerna
News to go
Natale 2021, Assoutenti chiede numero chiuso in vie shopping e centri commerciali
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
News to go
Green pass Svizzera, al referendum vince il sì
News to go
Pmi, Giorgetti firma decreto per fondo da 40 milioni
News to go
Droga, maxi sequestro di marijuana: 1,5 tonnellate
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza