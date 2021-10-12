Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:28 Covid oggi Toscana, 135 contagi: bollettino 12 ottobre

09:15 Afghanistan, Draghi riunisce i grandi: oggi il G20 straordinario

09:04 Covid Gb, "gestione prima fase tra peggiori fallimenti sanità": il rapporto

08:49 Freddo e pioggia, maltempo da mercoledì 13 ottobre: meteo Italia

08:13 Green pass obbligatorio, ecco quando potrebbero cambiare le regole

07:55 Migranti, Unhcr: "15 morti al largo della Libia"

07:35 Nordcorea, Kim: "Un esercito invincibile contro politiche ostili Usa"

07:17 Scioglimento Forza Nuova, le reazioni di Meloni e Salvini

00:01 Forza Nuova: indagini, stop a sito, mozioni per scioglimento

22:34 Forza Nuova, attacco a Cgil annunciato in piazza un'ora prima

21:55 Forza Nuova, oscurata pagina web: "Vogliono chiuderci la bocca"

21:43 Moby, Onorato lascia: "Mie compagnie solide e liquidissime"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HUAWEI Quick App Boosts Commercialization through Ad Monetization

12 ottobre 2021 | 03.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service has officially supported quick apps. The platform leverages Huawei's robust platform and data capabilities to help developers earn revenue by accessing and displaying targeted, high-quality and high-value ad content in their quick apps.

Massive traffic and high conversion

Quick apps are installation-free and can be tapped open from any location such as HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei Quick App Center, or HUAWEI Assistant·Today, on diverse Huawei devices, including mobile phones, PCs, tablets, head units, and Visions. Meanwhile, user acquisition, activation, and retention can be achieved with ease as quick apps allow instant access to services and content. All these advantages attract hundreds of millions of monthly active users. As of June 30, 2021, developers worldwide had developed 8,700 quick apps, with a YoY growth of 190%; while the number of HUAWEI Quick App monthly active users exceeded 150 million, with a YoY increase of 114%.

Extensive ad formats

HUAWEI Quick App supports a variety of ad formats:

 

Wide-ranging ad resources

By accessing HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service, quick app developers get access to a plethora of ad resources. Based on the large user base of Huawei devices, HUAWEI Ads managed to integrate resources from Huawei itself, HMS pioneering developers, and advertisers, making it easy and fast for developers to obtain premium ad content and start monetizing their business.

HUAWEI Quick App plans to offer more diversified and extensive ad formats to enrich the forms of ad presentation, offering more ways for monetization. To learn more about the ad services of HUAWEI Quick App, visit HUAWEI Developers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657150/HUAWEI_Quick_App_Extensive_Ad_Formats.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
app Boosts Commercialization through platform apps applicativo
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, bollettino 11 ottobre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio e sport, aggiornate linee guida
News to go
Scure su Partite Iva, oltre 300mila sparite in era covid
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Fuori dal tunnel in primavera"
News to go
Draghi alla Cgil, Landini: "Visita molto importante"
News to go
Appalti truccati, ai domiciliari consigliere regionale Campania
News to go
Camorra, maxi riciclaggio a vantaggio clan Casalesi: arresti
News to go
Eitan Biran, sentenza entro due settimane
News to go
Stadi, cinema e teatri: da oggi nuove capienze
News to go
No Green Pass Roma, Governo verso una stretta sui cortei
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Un italiano su due in sovrappeso a causa del Covid
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza