Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:22 Antibiotici meno efficaci, sepsi uccide 214mila neonati l'anno nel mondo

14:16 Russia, l'annuncio di Putin: armi nucleari in Bielorussia a luglio

14:16 Pd, Schlein riannoda fili del partito: "Ora mobilitazione su nostri temi"

13:56 Vincenzo Salemme in tour con 'Natale in Casa Cupiello' di Eduardo De Filippo

13:50 Imprese, InfoCamere: approvato bilancio 2022, valore produzione +5% a 118 mln

13:48 Roma Pride, Paola e Chiara: "Si può essere madri anche senza parto" - Video

13:46 Vela d'epoca, dal 23 giugno X edizione Trofeo Principato di Monaco a Venezia

13:40 Roma Pride, Gualtieri: "Rocca ha sbagliato, io ci sarò"

13:38 Smart working, sindacati: "Fragili Pa esclusi è discriminazione inaccettabile"

13:31 Roma Pride, portavoce: "No scuse a Regione, quest’anno saremo un milione"

13:28 Pride Roma 2023, Paola e Chiara: "Arisa? Uscita infelice" - Video

13:19 Bene il Pil, male industria e inflazione. Come sta veramente l'economia italiana?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage for Its OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage

09 giugno 2023 | 13.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 100% user recommendation rate and a full score of 5.0 based on 214 reviews, Huawei was recognized a 2023 Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage for its OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage.

As part of the evaluation process, Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage was reviewed by hundreds of customers worldwide in various regions covering industries from a wide range of economic sectors, including telecommunications, manufacturing, services, and so on.

A customer in the manufacturing industry commented: "At the beginning of 2022, we purchased Huawei OceanStor Dorado 8000 as our file system storage... This reduces our average time per operation to 5 minutes, compared with 20 minutes before. At the same time, it can tolerate the failure of a maximum of four controllers, which greatly reduces the risk of simulation operation failure and interruption, and ensures that products can be launched on time and efficiently." [1]

A customer from the banking industry also spoke highly of Huawei's primary storage: "The product is excellent. Many features are innovative in the storage field. And its management console is intelligent and easy to use. Improved our efficiency a lot." [2]

Another customer, an IT technical director in the healthcare industry, had this to say:"…The response speed of the HIS system is greatly improved. Especially during the peak period of diagnosis and treatment, all departments such as diagnosis and treatment, settlement, and medicine collection reported that our business had improved significantly, and there was no jamming, significantly improving our medical experience." [3]

Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage is now utilized in over 150 countries and regions including Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, where it provides reliable services to industries such as finance, telecommunications, government, and public utilities.

"We are grateful for the global community's continued support and recognition, as Huawei's primary storage is once again regarded as a 'Customers' Choice'. We believe this recognition is the highest form of affirmation from our valued clients, and it serves as a driving force fueling our persistent efforts towards further improvements," remarked Huang Tao, President of Huawei All-Flash Storage Domain. "In our commitment to innovation, we will focus on crucial aspects such as reliability, ease of use, and security, while continuously investing in technologies to offer our clients more efficient, stable, and intelligent storage solutions that accelerate their digital transformation," Huang added.

To learn more about Huawei Storage products and solutions, please visit the Huawei Storage official website: https://e.huawei.com/cn/products/storage

[1]Comments by a customer from manufacturing industry, from Gartner Peer Insights™

[2]Comments by a customer from banking industry, from Gartner Peer Insights™

[3]Comments by an IT technical director from healthcare industry, from Gartner Peer Insights™

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097702/image_986294_32476658.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-recognized-as-a-customers-choice-in-2023-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-for-primary-storage-for-its-oceanstor-dorado-all-flash-storage-301847100.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
all flash storage as a Customers' Choice Primary Storage Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage
Vedi anche
News to go
Documenti riservati, Trump incriminato
News to go
Coldiretti, contadini in rivolta per i prezzi e le importazioni dal Canada
News to go
Argentina, Mondiali Under 20: azzurri battono 2 -1 Corea del Sud
News to go
Messi va negli Usa: "Giocherò all'Inter Miami"
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Serve un nuovo Patto di stabilità"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Busia: "Squilibrio tra concessioni a pubblico e privato"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Inps, contributo a datori di lavoro che assumono disoccupati in Naspi
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli dopo intervento intestino
News to go
Ucraina, distruzione diga ha allagato area di oltre 600 km quadrati
News to go
Confesercenti, 400 euro al mese di spese in più nel 2023 per gli italiani
News to go
Covid, inchiesta Bergamo: archiviata posizione Conte e Speranza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza