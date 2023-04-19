Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:15
comunicato stampa

Huawei Recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for SD-WAN for the Fourth Time

19 aprile 2023 | 12.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has recently been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice for SD-WAN for the fourth time in a row. As the only non-North American vendor to receive this distinction, Huawei has also been recognized as Customers' Choice for SD-WAN in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Gartner®. (*1)

On the Gartner Peer Insights platform, more than 20 vendors of SD-WAN products were evaluated. (*2) Customers from various industries provided feedback on SD-WAN products and solutions from multiple dimensions, including product functions, deployment and O&M, and service support. Huawei for its SD-WAN took top spot with the highest score of 5 and the highest recommendation rate of 100% based on 82 reviewers Recognized as Gartner Peer Insights.

Cao Tongqiang, Director of Huawei's SD-WAN Solution, said: "It is a great honor to recognize as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SD-WAN again in 2023. I'd like to thank customers for their recognition of Huawei SD-WAN. In the past few years, Huawei SD-WAN has conducted in-depth research on users' pain points and requirements, and continuously innovated to improve user experience of multi-cloud and multi-branch interconnection. In the future, we will continue to increase our R&D investment to provide users with more secure and intelligent SD-WAN solutions."

For more information about Huawei's SD-WAN Solution, visit Huawei's SD-WAN website.

Source:

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/sd-wan

Disclaimer:

1. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

2. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, Gartner Peer Insights are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057844/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-recognized-as-a-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-for-sd-wan-for-the-fourth-time-301801638.html

articoli
in Evidenza